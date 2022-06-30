Reports: 9/11 families “removed” ahead of LIV Golf event

Relatives of victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks attempted to stage a protest ahead of the first LIV Golf event on US soil.

According to Golf Digest writer Daniel Rapaport, a number of families of those killed in the 2001 atrocity flew from New York to Portland, where the tournament is taking place.

There, they attempted to hold a protest at a hotel where the players were staying and attempted to challenge them about their decision to play on the rebel circuit.

However, they were reportedly removed by security.

One protester allegedly said: “Every tournament you’re gonna have to deal with us, more people, our stories. We’re not going away.”

"Every tournament you're gonna have to deal with us, more people, our stories. We're not going away." pic.twitter.com/NKN0NryLXA — Dan Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) June 30, 2022

The LIV Series has proved controversial on several levels, most centred around the fact it is backed by the Saudi government’s public investment fund.

15 of the 19 terrorists responsible for 9/11, where almost 3,000 Americans died, were from Saudi Arabia.

This week’s LIV event is the second on the calendar following the curtain-raiser at Centurion Club last month. A further six tournaments will take place this year, with more planned for 2023.

Members of the PGA Tour who opted to play in the new tour have been suspended from the established circuit.

