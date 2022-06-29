Tour pro trolls Patrick Reed over LIV video

Patrick Reed posted a video offering discounted tickets for his LIV Golf debut – and got more than he bargained for.

The former Masters champion has faced criticism over the years amid allegations of cheating.

And DP World Tour star Mike Lorenzo-Vera, a vocal critic of the Saudi-backed rebel tour, took the chance to troll the American.

“Does this code work if I want to buy a shovel?,” the Frenchman asked in response to Reed’s tweet.

The joke is in reference to an incident at the 2019 Hero World Challenge, where Reed was accused of twice improving his lie in a bunker.

Lorenzo-Vera's antics clearly didn’t go down well with Reed, who subsequently blocked him on Twitter.

Does this code works if I want to buy a shovel ??? @PReedGolf ??? https://t.co/8oL0RswUyH — Mike Lorenzo-Vera (@MikeLorenzoVer1) June 29, 2022

Use code “reed25” for 25% off tickets to this week’s event!



June 30-July 2



https://tickets.LIV https://t.co/5AfMX2iWT6@LIVGolfInvpic.twitter.com/29nP92B7hM — Patrick Reed (@PReedGolf) June 28, 2022

But it didn’t end there, as the 37-year-old responded: “Well... that was fast! Bye bye cheat!”

It’s not the first time the 2018 green jacket winner has had to deal with jibes about the controversy. At the 2020 PLAYERS Championship, a fan was ejected from TPC Sawgrass after asking Reed to sign a shovel.

However, he also made fun of the incident himself, pretending to shovel sand at the 2019 Presidents Cup which took place just a few days after the controversy kicked off.

It hasn’t been a good few days for Reed, whose deal with PXG was ended after just six months.

He was also widely slated for his part in a fiery press conference with Brooks Koepka and Pat Perez ahead of the trio’s LIV debut.