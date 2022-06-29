search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsTour pro trolls Patrick Reed over LIV video

Golf News

Tour pro trolls Patrick Reed over LIV video

By Jamie Hall29 June, 2022
Patrick Reed Mike Lorenzo-Vera DP World Tour LIV Golf LIV Portland
Patrick Reed Mike Lorenzo Vera

Patrick Reed posted a video offering discounted tickets for his LIV Golf debut – and got more than he bargained for.

The former Masters champion has faced criticism over the years amid allegations of cheating.

And DP World Tour star Mike Lorenzo-Vera, a vocal critic of the Saudi-backed rebel tour, took the chance to troll the American.

“Does this code work if I want to buy a shovel?,” the Frenchman asked in response to Reed’s tweet.

• LIV stars ineligible for Ryder Cup picks 

• World No.1 commits to Women's Scottish Open

The joke is in reference to an incident at the 2019 Hero World Challenge, where Reed was accused of twice improving his lie in a bunker.

Lorenzo-Vera's antics clearly didn’t go down well with Reed, who subsequently blocked him on Twitter.

But it didn’t end there, as the 37-year-old responded: “Well... that was fast! Bye bye cheat!”

It’s not the first time the 2018 green jacket winner has had to deal with jibes about the controversy. At the 2020 PLAYERS Championship, a fan was ejected from TPC Sawgrass after asking Reed to sign a shovel.

• 50 pros lose clubs in airline chaos

• LIV stars rip PGA Tour at fiery press conference

However, he also made fun of the incident himself, pretending to shovel sand at the 2019 Presidents Cup which took place just a few days after the controversy kicked off.

It hasn’t been a good few days for Reed, whose deal with PXG was ended after just six months.

He was also widely slated for his part in a fiery press conference with Brooks Koepka and Pat Perez ahead of the trio’s LIV debut.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Patrick Reed

Related Articles - Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Related Articles - DP World Tour

Related Articles - LIV Golf

Related Articles - LIV Portland

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

LONG READ The Malta Meeting: Inside the fight for men’s golf
Tour pro trolls Patrick Reed over LIV video
LIV players not eligible for Ryder Cup captain’s picks
World No.1 commits to Women’s Scottish Open
Dozens of players lose clubs in luggage chaos

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
The correct posture and alignment
Watch
play button
A lesson for cack-handed golfers
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s power secrets
Watch
play button
Don’t change your swing, change your address position
Watch
See all videos right arrow