Robert MacIntyre opens up on poor form

Robert MacIntyre hasn’t had the best time of late.

After a stunning couple of years on the DP World Tour, where he won in Cyprus and came agonisingly close to a Ryder Cup place, as well as finishing in the top 12 at the Masters, the young Scot looked to have the world at his feet.



However, things have been tougher recently for the Oban native.

His best finish this season so far is a tie for ninth at the Ras Al Khaimah Classic, and he has fallen from 55th to 100th in the world rankings since January.

MacIntyre’s troubles in 2022 even led to him missing out on qualification for the US Open.

But there have been signs of recovery, and the 25-year-old revealed to Sky Sports he has been working on some swing changes ahead of the Irish Open.

And he added he is attempting to be easier on himself as he bids to rediscover the form which saw him contend in the majors.

“Just now it’s a struggle,” MacIntyre said.

“I’ve not been the happiest on the golf course of late as the results show, and I'm just trying to be a bit happier and accept more.”