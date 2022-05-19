Revealed: The most-trolled golfers on tour

Online abuse is nothing new, and sadly the world of golf is not immune.

With the high profiles they enjoy, it is perhaps inevitable the best players in the game will have to deal with some trolling.

And some of golf’s top stars have received a huge amount of online abuse.

Now a study has revealed the players who receive the most hate online.

Bookmakers.com calculated the total number of posts written and the percentage of negative posts about the top 20 players in the world so far this month.

It found world No.2 Jon Rahm was the most-trolled player, with almost 20,000 negative posts compared to just over 30,000 positive ones.

Brooks Koepka was second on the list with nearly 18,000 negative comments, although he had a far higher number of positive interactions – around 77,500.

Others who were on the receiving end of large amounts of trolling included Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy.

At the other end of the scale, Sungjae Im received just over 200 negative comments, with almost 3,000 positive ones.