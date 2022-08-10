search
Rory McIlroy hails verdict in "personal" LIV Golf battle

Golf News

Rory McIlroy hails verdict in “personal” LIV Golf battle

By Jamie Hall10 August, 2022
Rory McIlroy praised the outcome of the LIV Golf legal challenge – and revealed pro golf’s power struggle has become “personal”.

Hudson Swafford, Talor Gooch and Matt Jones lodged a court bid to overturn their bans and allow them to play in the FedEx Cup playoffs. However, it was thrown out on Tuesday.

McIlroy, a long-time critic of those defecting to the Saudi-backed rebel tour, hailed the verdict, claiming the tour has “birdied the first hole”.

• Richie Ramsay reveals hilarious Tiger Woods tale

• PGA Tour predicts HUGE prize money increase

And he took a thinly-veiled swipe at the three at the heart of the legal action.

“From my vantage point common sense prevailed and I thought it was the right decision,” he said.

“Now it has happened it lets us focus on the important stuff, which is the golf, without that sideshow going on for the next few weeks.

“The thing I would say is I certainly have a little more respect for the guys that haven’t put their names to the suit.

“It’s become a little more personal because of that.”

McIlroy – who revealed he had received an offer from the breakaway tour before it became LIV Golf - also shed a little more light on his own stance, and attempts by the rebels to continue playing on the established circuit.

• Gary Player's son responds to "baseless" accusation

• Cam Smith responds to LIV switch reports

“Guys are going to make their own decisions they feel are best for them,” he said.

“I don’t begrudge anyone for going to play LIV. Where the resentment comes from is the fact they want to try to get back in here with no consequences.

“To anyone who’s read the PGA Tour handbook and abided by the rules, it would feel very unfair to them.”

Rory McIlroy hails verdict in “personal” LIV Golf battle
Richie Ramsay lifts lid on hilarious Tiger Woods story
PGA Tour predicts HUGE prize money increase
Gary Player’s son responds to "simply not true” auction claims
OWGR: The new Official World Golf Ranking system explained

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

