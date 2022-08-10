search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsRichie Ramsay lifts lid on hilarious Tiger Woods story

Golf News

Richie Ramsay lifts lid on hilarious Tiger Woods story

By Jamie Hall10 August, 2022
Richie Ramsay Tiger Woods Tiger Tracker US Open DP World Tour
Richie Ramsay Tiger Woods

Disturbing Tiger Woods while he’s at the toilet probably isn’t the best idea.

However, that’s exactly what happened to Scottish pro Richie Ramsay at the 2007 US Open.

Off the back of his success at the 2006 US Amateur, the Aberdonian was paired with Woods and defending champion Geoff Ogilvy at Oakmont.

• PGA Tour predicts HUGE prize money increase

• Gary Player's son responds to "baseless" accusation

But speaking to the DP World Tour’s Life On Tour podcast, he revealed he put his foot in it.

“I was playing with Ogilvy and Tiger at Oakmont. Playing with Tiger, I’d never even seen the guy in real lift before,” he said.

“It was pretty daunting. There’s a walk through to the 11th tee and it’s a 200-yard walk through trees.

“I’m lagging behind, I’ve made double bogey. My caddie has gone ahead of me and I’m swinging the putter, and I thought ‘this is not a good idea because I've got the putter in my hand and I feel like I just want to throw it away’.

“There’s a portaloo halfway down the walkway and there’s nobody there, and I just rattled this portaloo with the putter and keep walking.

• Cam Smith responds to LIV switch reports

• LIV trio lose PGA Tour suspension appeal

“As I walk up to the tee I look up. I can see Squirrell, who’s Geoff Ogilvy’s caddie, Geoff Ogilvy, Steve Williams, my caddie and no Tiger Woods.

“I’m like ‘oh f***’. So he comes up and just looks up and I’m at the back trying to hide behind my caddie, because I’ve absolutely rattled this portaloo and he’s been inside.

“He must have got the shock of his life.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Richie Ramsay

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - Tiger Tracker

Related Articles - US Open

Related Articles - DP World Tour

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Rory McIlroy hails verdict in “personal” LIV Golf battle
Richie Ramsay lifts lid on hilarious Tiger Woods story
PGA Tour predicts HUGE prize money increase
Gary Player’s son responds to "simply not true” auction claims
OWGR: The new Official World Golf Ranking system explained

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Generate power with a good hip and shoulder turn
Watch
play button
Get more width in your backswing
Watch
play button
How to play better golf after a hip replacement
Watch
play button
Fix your grip with Denis Pugh
Watch
See all videos right arrow