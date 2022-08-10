Richie Ramsay lifts lid on hilarious Tiger Woods story

Disturbing Tiger Woods while he’s at the toilet probably isn’t the best idea.

However, that’s exactly what happened to Scottish pro Richie Ramsay at the 2007 US Open.

Off the back of his success at the 2006 US Amateur, the Aberdonian was paired with Woods and defending champion Geoff Ogilvy at Oakmont.

But speaking to the DP World Tour’s Life On Tour podcast, he revealed he put his foot in it.

“I was playing with Ogilvy and Tiger at Oakmont. Playing with Tiger, I’d never even seen the guy in real lift before,” he said.

“It was pretty daunting. There’s a walk through to the 11th tee and it’s a 200-yard walk through trees.

“I’m lagging behind, I’ve made double bogey. My caddie has gone ahead of me and I’m swinging the putter, and I thought ‘this is not a good idea because I've got the putter in my hand and I feel like I just want to throw it away’.

“There’s a portaloo halfway down the walkway and there’s nobody there, and I just rattled this portaloo with the putter and keep walking.

“As I walk up to the tee I look up. I can see Squirrell, who’s Geoff Ogilvy’s caddie, Geoff Ogilvy, Steve Williams, my caddie and no Tiger Woods.

“I’m like ‘oh f***’. So he comes up and just looks up and I’m at the back trying to hide behind my caddie, because I’ve absolutely rattled this portaloo and he’s been inside.

“He must have got the shock of his life.”