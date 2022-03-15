Ryder Cup: Henrik Stenson named European captain

Henrik Stenson will captain Europe at the 2023 Ryder Cup.

The Swede, a veteran of five matches, has been named as the man who will lead the team in Rome next year.

He was unveiled at a media conference on Tuesday.

Stenson was one of the long-term favourites for the role, emerging as the front-runner after Lee Westwood withdrew from contention.

He served as one of Padraig Harrington’s five vice-captains at Whistling Straits last year and will now step into the hotseat himself.

Stenson saw off competition from Luke Donald, who had emerged late as a contender, for the honour.

On social media, the Swede said he was "extremely proud and humbled".

Introducing the 2023 European Ryder Cup Captain 🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/zvVYeDk8R3 — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) March 15, 2022

Stenson made his Ryder Cup debut at the K Club in 2006 and was part of the winning team that year.

He also featured at Gleneagles in 2014 and at Le Golf National in 2018, as well as defeats on US soil in 2008 and 2016.

The 2023 Ryder Cup is scheduled to take place at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club from September 29 to October 1 next year.