search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsThe 150th Open: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

Golf News

The 150th Open: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

By Jamie Hall10 July, 2022
The Open preview Betting Tips golf on TV The majors
Claret Jug St Andrews Old Course

The big one is here at last.

In just a few days’ time the long-awaited 150th Open Championship will get under way at the Home of Golf.

The eyes of the world will be on St Andrews for what promises to be a magnificent celebration of all that is great about the game of golf.

An immense field is already assembling on the Fife coast, including rising stars, local heroes and returning legends.

Here’s everything you need to know about this week’s historic major.

The Open details

Course: The Old Course, St Andrews

Course stats: Par 72, 7,218 yards

Defending champion: Collin Morikawa

Purse: $14 million

Winner’s share: $2.5 million

The Open betting tips

Here’s how they stack up at the moment...

Rory McIlroy 10/1

Jon Rahm 14/1

Xander Schauffele 16/1

Matt Fitzpatrick 16/1

Scottie Scheffler 16/1

Justin Thomas 18/1

Jordan Spieth 20/1

Shane Lowry 22/1

Collin Morikawa 25/1

Will Zalatoris 25/1

The bunkered Bet

Justin Thomas (18/1): Thomas has already proved his major credentials this year at the US PGA. A missed cut at the Scottish Open will only serve to galvanise his ambitions.

The Open: How to watch on TV

Sky Sports is carrying coverage throughout the week and is also showing the Champions Challenge on Tuesday.

Follow bunkered on social media

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - The Open

Related Articles - preview

Related Articles - Betting Tips

Related Articles - golf on TV

Related Articles - The majors

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

The 150th Open: Full prize money payout
Heartbroken Rory McIlroy praises Cameron Smith's 'unbelievable week'
Cam Smith breaks Rory McIlroy’s heart to win 150th Open
Reports: Sergio Garcia QUITS DP World Tour
Paul Casey: LIV stars could turn to Asian Tour for ranking points

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
The correct grip will make your swing more consistent
Watch
play button
Make a bigger shoulder turn
Watch
play button
Lengthen your backswing for more power
Watch
play button
Good timing is the key to good striking
Watch
See all videos right arrow