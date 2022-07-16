The 150th Open: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

The big one is here at last.

In just a few days’ time the long-awaited 150th Open Championship will get under way at the Home of Golf.

The eyes of the world will be on St Andrews for what promises to be a magnificent celebration of all that is great about the game of golf.

An immense field is already assembling on the Fife coast, including rising stars, local heroes and returning legends.

Here’s everything you need to know about this week’s historic major.

The Open details

Course: The Old Course, St Andrews

Course stats: Par 72, 7,218 yards

Defending champion: Collin Morikawa

Purse: $14 million

Winner’s share: $2.5 million

The Open betting tips

Here’s how they stack up at the moment...

Rory McIlroy 10/1

Jon Rahm 14/1

Xander Schauffele 16/1

Matt Fitzpatrick 16/1

Scottie Scheffler 16/1

Justin Thomas 18/1

Jordan Spieth 20/1

Shane Lowry 22/1

Collin Morikawa 25/1

Will Zalatoris 25/1

The bunkered Bet

Justin Thomas (18/1): Thomas has already proved his major credentials this year at the US PGA. A missed cut at the Scottish Open will only serve to galvanise his ambitions.

The Open: How to watch on TV

Sky Sports is carrying coverage throughout the week and is also showing the Champions Challenge on Tuesday.

