Tiger Woods Masters shirt to fetch vast sum

A red polo shirt worn by Tiger Woods in the final round of the Masters is expected to fetch a huge sum at auction.
The shirt, which was worn by Woods in 2010 – his first tournament after his infidelity scandal rocked golf – will go under the hammer at Golden Age Auctions.
It went live on Monday with bids starting at $5,000, but the unique piece of clothing, which has been signed, is expected to fetch a much larger amount.
• 7 DP World Tour rookies to watch in 2023
• When Scotland won the World Cup
“Game-worn sports memorabilia, especially items photo-matched to a memorable moment or historic event, are setting records all around the world this year,” Ryan Carey of Golden Age Auctions told Golf Digest.
“A Michael Jordan jersey recently sold for $10.1million at Sotheby’s, and a Diego Maradona soccer jersey recently sold for $9.3million.
“We believe this is the only Sunday red from a Masters Tournament that has been auctioned, and the others might not surface.”
Bosses at Golden Age expect the shirt to fetch upwards of $100,000.
It isn’t the first piece of Woods memorabilia to go to auction this year.
• A golfer's guide to the World Cup
• Jon Rahm takes another swipe at OWGR
A set of irons reportedly used for his historic “Tiger Slam” sold for more than $5million despite doubts over their authenticity.
The Titleist ball he used for his last competitive hole-in-one is also expected to sell for a record amount.