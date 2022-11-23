search
Tiger Woods Masters shirt to fetch vast sum

Tiger Woods Masters shirt to fetch vast sum

By Jamie Hall22 November, 2022
A red polo shirt worn by Tiger Woods in the final round of the Masters is expected to fetch a huge sum at auction.

The shirt, which was worn by Woods in 2010 – his first tournament after his infidelity scandal rocked golf – will go under the hammer at Golden Age Auctions.

It went live on Monday with bids starting at $5,000, but the unique piece of clothing, which has been signed, is expected to fetch a much larger amount.

“Game-worn sports memorabilia, especially items photo-matched to a memorable moment or historic event, are setting records all around the world this year,” Ryan Carey of Golden Age Auctions told Golf Digest.

“A Michael Jordan jersey recently sold for $10.1million at Sotheby’s, and a Diego Maradona soccer jersey recently sold for $9.3million.

“We believe this is the only Sunday red from a Masters Tournament that has been auctioned, and the others might not surface.”

Bosses at Golden Age expect the shirt to fetch upwards of $100,000.

It isn’t the first piece of Woods memorabilia to go to auction this year.

A set of irons reportedly used for his historic “Tiger Slam” sold for more than $5million despite doubts over their authenticity.

The Titleist ball he used for his last competitive hole-in-one is also expected to sell for a record amount.

