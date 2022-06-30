The driving range experienced has evolved over the last decade and Toptracer has played a massive part in revolutionising the way we practice today. It’s far removed from the days of grabbing a bucket of balls, hitting at yardage markers and trying to figure out how far each club goes.

Toptracer-loaded driving ranges give you that enjoyment and purpose practising again. With interactive data at your fingertips, it's fun interactive settings will have you inspired, making each range session differ from the next.

From understanding your distances, closest to the pin challenges, the longest drive and taking your skills to the virtual courses, which include the 150th Open venue in St Andrews, all golfers are covered.

But just when you thought your driving range experience couldn’t get any better, Toptracer has done it again, with its brand-new game mode: Toptracer30.

The exciting new game mode puts players in 30 realistic virtual on-course scenarios, and measures how successfully the player navigates them – providing a mountain of data in just 30 shots. Each shot provides data which accumulates to a total score designed to offer an accurate and objective snapshot assessment of the player’s current performance level.

Essentially, it tells you how good you are at the range.

The new game mode has been designed as a bridge between the range and the golf course, simulating on-course pressure for players as they are tasked with a series of different situations. Toptracer30 consists of nine tee shots and 21 approach shots, with each shot evaluated depending on a number of variables - ranging from distance and accuracy when driving, to hole proximity and greens hit when approaching.

During gameplay, players are additionally provided with a series of ‘Insights’. As each is observed, evaluated, and analysed, players are given real-time feedback into the strengths and weaknesses of their performance during that play-through of Toptracer30.

Finally, upon completion of the Toptracer30 game mode, each shot is assessed and attributed to a ‘Performance Handicap’ – an estimated handicap that reflects the player’s performance across the entire 30 shots.



Ben Sharpe, Toptracer president, said the concept was "yet another impressive innovation” in the company’s range technology.

“This new game mode provides players with brilliant insights into their performance, and it offers the player with an opportunity to health check their game in just 30 shots,” said Sharpe.

“We can’t wait to see how players, and indeed coaches, use this new game mode to further their game and make all-important improvements.”

Toptracer, an innovative technology from Topgolf Entertainment Group, is the most-used and most-trusted advanced ball-tracing technology. The first of its kind to be introduced to the game of golf, Toptracer has revolutionised the way viewers experience the game at select Topgolf venues, driving ranges and while watching major golf tournaments. Today, Toptracer technology powers over 550 Toptracer Range driving ranges in 31 countries.