search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsUS analysts tear LIV Golf players to shreds

Golf News

US analysts tear LIV Golf players to shreds

By Bryce Ritchie09 June, 2022
LIV Golf PGA Tour Brandel Chamblee Jaime Diaz
Brandel Chamblee

Two of the most prominent US golf analysts have launched truly scathing attacks on players who have jumped ship to LIV Golf.

Today's LIV Golf Invitational in London kicked off amid unprecedented scrutiny, with the PGA Tour almost immediately announcing that any players involved this week - and in the future - would be suspended from the PGA Tour

Later speaking to the Golf Channel and broadcast on Sky Sports News, Brandel Chamblee launched a scathing attack on the players who had joined the Saudi-backed golf tour, saying it made him want to “puke”.

"When it comes to the richest sports stars in the world, Phil Mickelson is 11th. He’s ahead of Kobe Bryant, he’s ahead of David Beckham, he’s ahead of Kevin Durant, he’s ahead of Lewis Hamilton," explained Chamblee in a passionate rant. 

"You’re talking about him being ahead of icons in sports that are far more popular worldwide than the game of golf. And yet why is it that golf has four of the highest paid athletes of all time? Why is it that Phil Mickelson is 11th, in terms of the stratosphere he does occupy, as an athlete… that athletes who have made less money than him but play a sport that is widely more popular. Why is that? It’s because of the image of the golfer. Because of their independent contract nature. Because they show up and, generally speaking, play a game that is self governed and self policing. It is a game of integrity. It’s because corporations want to align themselves with these players. It’s because of the philanthropic aspect of the game of golf."

• McIlroy: LIV Series "goading" PGA Tour

"So when I hear these players say that they are 'growing the game'... it makes me wanna puke. They’re destroying the game. And they are destroying their reputations. 

"This is one of the saddest days in the history of golf. Watching these players come together for money and show to the world…they are showing us that they are the greediest, most self serving, self interesting, wilfully blind players in the world of golf today."

• Westwood Ryder Cup captaincy "in jeopardy"

Equally as furious was Jaime Diaz, one of Golf Digest's senior writers and a highly respected analyst for Golf Channel, who said players were "attacking" the PGA Tour.

"It is an existential moment for the PGA Tour," said Diaz. "The PGA Tour is a huge sports institution. It’s the basically the centre of the game and these guys are attacking the centre of the game, which of course has tentacles throughout the rest of the game. 

• Report: DeChambeau & Reed set to join LIV Golf 

"This is not something that’s ‘Hey, I’ve made a business decision’. ‘This is hurting the game that made me’. I think whether that is defined in people’s comments, that’s the feeling that is hanging in the air. I think Jay Monahan did what he had to do - protect his territory, protecting the good name of the PGA Tour and make it very clear that this is going to be a very strong deterrent to any other player thinking of making this decision. 

"The tour has done it and now it feels like those guys are over. It’s amazing to say it that Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed… these guys are stalwarts and they can be erased from history. I’m not saying Phil’s accomplishments will be erased, but the way he used to be looked at will be erased."

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - LIV Golf

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Brandel Chamblee

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Brandel Chamblee wants LIV duo removed from Hall of Fame
US Open 2022: First round tee times in full
7 records which could fall at the US Open
Jon Rahm fears for Ryder Cup’s future
Brooks Koepka blasts media interest in LIV Golf

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to improve your ball flight
Callaway
play button
Denis Pugh’s tips for swinging on plane
Watch
play button
Hold your finish to improve your discipline
Watch
play button
Control your rhythm and tempo
Watch
See all videos right arrow