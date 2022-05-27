US PGA: Rory McIlroy off to good start “for a change”

For Rory McIlroy, being content following the first round of a major has been an unusual sensation of late.

But that is what the Northern Irishman will be feeling after the opening day of the US PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

McIlory played near-flawless golf in Oklahoma, with only a couple of late bogeys taking a hint of the gloss off a stunning 65.

"I have felt confident for the last few weeks,” the two-time PGA champion said after his round.

“It’s good to get off to a good start in a major championship for a change.

“You don’t have to do much wrong to pick up a couple of bogeys round here.

“I came in here knowing my game was in good shape. It’s just a matter of going out and executing the shots I know I can. I need to replicate this tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday.”

Playing in an all-star group alongside Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth, McIlroy felt the draw had been kind to him.

He also took heart from his stirring final day showing at the Masters, where an astonishing fight back saw him topple all but winner Scottie Scheffler.

“I took a lot from that final day at Augusta and I played well on the final day at the Wells Fargo,” McIlroy said.

“Once the draw came out on Tuesday I was excited for that. I always enjoy playing with Tiger and Jordan.

“We all know each other pretty well.”