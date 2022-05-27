search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsUS PGA: Rory McIlroy off to good start “for a change”

Golf News

US PGA: Rory McIlroy off to good start “for a change”

By Jamie Hall19 May, 2022
Rory McIlroy Southern Hills PGA Championship US PGA The majors
Rory Mc Ilroy Pga Round One

For Rory McIlroy, being content following the first round of a major has been an unusual sensation of late.

But that is what the Northern Irishman will be feeling after the opening day of the US PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

McIlory played near-flawless golf in Oklahoma, with only a couple of late bogeys taking a hint of the gloss off a stunning 65.

"I have felt confident for the last few weeks,” the two-time PGA champion said after his round.

• Tiger Woods pinpoints reason for poor PGA start

• MacIntyre reflects on "brutal" PGA round one

“It’s good to get off to a good start in a major championship for a change.

“You don’t have to do much wrong to pick up a couple of bogeys round here.

“I came in here knowing my game was in good shape. It’s just a matter of going out and executing the shots I know I can. I need to replicate this tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday.”

Playing in an all-star group alongside Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth, McIlroy felt the draw had been kind to him.

He also took heart from his stirring final day showing at the Masters, where an astonishing fight back saw him topple all but winner Scottie Scheffler.

• US PGA: bunkered team's predictions

• DeChambeau OUT of the US PGA Championship

“I took a lot from that final day at Augusta and I played well on the final day at the Wells Fargo,” McIlroy said.

“Once the draw came out on Tuesday I was excited for that. I always enjoy playing with Tiger and Jordan.

“We all know each other pretty well.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Rory McIlroy

Related Articles - Southern Hills

Related Articles - PGA Championship

Related Articles - US PGA

Related Articles - The majors

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Nelly Korda to return at US Women's Open
Golf fans to get even more benefits ahead of 150th Open
Michelle Wie West to “step away” from LPGA
Colin Montgomerie wades into Phil Mickelson controversy
International field set for Scottish Men’s Open Championship

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh says, ‘Turn, don’t slide’
Watch
play button
Swing it like Joe Miller says Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Increase the speed of your hands for more distance
Watch
play button
Strike down on the ball for more consistency
Watch
See all videos right arrow