US PGA: Tiger Woods pinpoints reason for poor first round

Tiger Woods had an opening round to forget at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

The 15-time major winner, playing just his second event in a year and a half, opened with two birdies in his opening five holes but then saw things fall apart.

Seven bogeys contributed to a round of 74, leaving him four-over heading into Friday’s second round.

But even though he had a tough day at the office, Woods knows what he needs to do to.

"I never really gave myself any birdie putts,” he said.

“I felt comfortable with the driver and I hit a lot of fairways but from there it wasn’t very good.

“Most of my shots went too long. Predominantly I just hit bad iron shots. That’s not normally how I play but today that’s how it was.”

Clearly still in some discomfort thanks to the injuries he sustained in his devastating car crash more than a year ago, Woods vowed to battle on.

And having seen playing partner Rory McIlroy take the clubhouse lead with a 65, he believes he can claw it back.

“You can shoot something in the 60s,” Woods said.

“Rory did it today and he made it look very easy. It can be done.

“Hopefully I can put something together and get back in this tournament.”