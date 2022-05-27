search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsUS PGA: Tiger Woods pinpoints reason for poor first round

Golf News

US PGA: Tiger Woods pinpoints reason for poor first round

By Jamie Hall19 May, 2022
Tiger Woods Tiger Tracker PGA Championship US PGA Southern Hills The majors
Tiger Woods Pga Round One

Tiger Woods had an opening round to forget at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

The 15-time major winner, playing just his second event in a year and a half, opened with two birdies in his opening five holes but then saw things fall apart.

Seven bogeys contributed to a round of 74, leaving him four-over heading into Friday’s second round.

• MacIntyre reflects on "brutal" PGA round one

• US PGA: bunkered team's predictions

But even though he had a tough day at the office, Woods knows what he needs to do to.

"I never really gave myself any birdie putts,” he said.

“I felt comfortable with the driver and I hit a lot of fairways but from there it wasn’t very good.

“Most of my shots went too long. Predominantly I just hit bad iron shots. That’s not normally how I play but today that’s how it was.”

Clearly still in some discomfort thanks to the injuries he sustained in his devastating car crash more than a year ago, Woods vowed to battle on.

• DeChambeau OUT of the US PGA Championship

• LIV-bound Bland: "If I get banned I get banned"

And having seen playing partner Rory McIlroy take the clubhouse lead with a 65, he believes he can claw it back.

“You can shoot something in the 60s,” Woods said.

“Rory did it today and he made it look very easy. It can be done.

“Hopefully I can put something together and get back in this tournament.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - Tiger Tracker

Related Articles - PGA Championship

Related Articles - US PGA

Related Articles - Southern Hills

Related Articles - The majors

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Nelly Korda to return at US Women's Open
Golf fans to get even more benefits ahead of 150th Open
Michelle Wie West to “step away” from LPGA
Colin Montgomerie wades into Phil Mickelson controversy
International field set for Scottish Men’s Open Championship

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh says, ‘Turn, don’t slide’
Watch
play button
Swing it like Joe Miller says Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Increase the speed of your hands for more distance
Watch
play button
Strike down on the ball for more consistency
Watch
See all videos right arrow