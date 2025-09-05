Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

A biennial ten-man amateur team competition between Great Britain & Ireland and the USA, but where is it held? Here’s a rundown of future Walker Cup venues…

Organised by the R&A and the USGA, the event has featured some of the world’s best amateurs, including Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, and Rory McIlroy.

But the tournament has also played out on some of the most iconic golf courses around, so what are the Walker Cup venues after the showpiece at Cypress Point in California?

The R&A has most recently announced that Prince’s will stage the 53rd Walker Cup in 2030.

The renowned links, situated on the glorious Kent coastline in England, will host the international match for the first time in its history.

Prince’s staged The Open in 1932 – famously won by Gene Sarazen – and hosted Final Qualifying for The Open from 2018 to 2022.

Meanwhile, it has an illustrious history of staging leading amateur events, including The Women’s Amateur Championship most recently in 2023.

Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, Executive Director – Championships at The R&A, said: “The Walker Cup provides the opportunity for elite amateur golfers to perform on a world-class stage and Prince’s will certainly continue that rich tradition in 2030.

“It is a venue which boasts an impressive pedigree, from the facilities off the course to the challenge on the wonderful links, and it promises to be a fantastic occasion when the match is played there.”

Before that, the 50th Walker Cup will be played at Cypress Point, in California, in 2025, before taking place at Lahinch in Ireland the following year.

The 2026 contest is being played sooner than normal to avoid clashing with the World Amateur Team Championships, and the Walker Cup will continue to be played biannually on even-numbered years thereafter.

The USGA, meanwhile, have confirmed two other iconic courses. Brandon Dunes in Oregon will host the 2028 Walker Cup, with the next scheduled American stop being Oakmont Country Club in 2032.

Previous venues include some of the world’s greatest tests, from Royal County Down and Turnberry, to Winged Foot and Shinnecock Hills.

Here is the full list of future venues…

Future Walker Cup courses

2025: Cypress Point, California

2026: Lahinch, Ireland

2028: Bandon Dunes, Oregon

2030: Prince’s, Kent

2032: Oakmont, Pennsylvania

2034: TBC