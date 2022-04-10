search
Golf News

Watch: Premier League stars take on Masters challenge

By Lewis Fraser06 April, 2022
Ahead of the Masters getting underway, four Brighton and Hove Albion stars have tested out their own golf games in the Betway golf challenge.

The premier league stars Shane Duffy, Adam Lallana, Lewis Dunk and Pascal Gross took on three challenges, including longest drive, nearest the pin and the bunker challenge.

It’s fair to say that the results were interesting, and for some of them, they might be better off sticking to the football.

Watch the video below to see who came out on top...

Jon Rahm is the current favourite at 10/1 for this year's Masters with Betway, their full market is available here.

