WATCH: Xander Schauffele has nightmare hole at US Open

Golf is hard.

Anyone who has played the game knows it. And even the biggest stars find it tough from time to time.

Just ask poor Xander Schauffele, who endured a torrid front nine during the third round at the US Open.

At the turn, he was seven-over. But that wasn’t the worst part.

On the par-five eighth, Schauffele was 56 yards from the pin in two, leaving him what seemed a fairly straightforward pitch.

But his shot caught the upslope at the front of the green and rolled back, almost to his feet.

If you thought that was bad, it got a whole lot worse. The Olympic gold medallist then duffed his next attempt, actually leaving himself a longer shot in according to the US Open’s official tracker.

Fortunately the third go made it safely onto the dancefloor before he drained the putt to walk away with a bogey.

Watch it for yourself below...