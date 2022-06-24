US Open: 6 big names who missed the cut

We’ve reached the halfway stage of the US Open, and we know who’s going to be sticking around for the weekend.

Unfortunately for some of the big names, they won’t be. With only the top 60 and ties making it through to the final two rounds at the Country Club, some of the stars are already on their way home.

Here are some of the biggest names who will be watching on TV with the rest of us this weekend...





Phil Mickelson

It was always going to be a big ask, wasn’t it? A nightmare on Thursday was the main reason for Lefty’s latest bid for the US Open falling flat. He had a 78 in round one, and followed it up with a 73 to ensure his early ticket home. It looks highly unlikely he will ever add the missing piece to his major collection.

• US Open star explains viral shot



• World No.1 DUFFS pitch at US Open

Viktor Hovland

It was all going so well for Hovland after two early birdies on Friday. Sadly for the Norwegian, that was as good as it got. Nine bogeys meant he finished seven-over for his two days.

Cam Smith

The PLAYERS champion has been a regular contender in the majors... but not this week. Two-over after round one, things got worse on Friday as he shot 74 to finish on six-over.

• US Open star explains viral shot



• World No.1 DUFFS pitch at US Open

Louis Oosthuizen

Another who nearly always seems to be there at the majors, this week has not been a happy one for Oosthuizen. He will have much to reflect on after a disappointing performance.





Shane Lowry

Not the week the 2019 Open champion would have wished for. Despite being a crowd favourite, he wasn’t able to make it count and missed the cut by one agonising stroke.

Tony Finau

Some said this would be the week Finau finally made his major breakthrough. Sadly, though, it wasn’t to be. A 73 on Thursday was followed by a 72 on Friday to end his chances... again.