He is best known for winning the Masters, The Open and the US Open, but who is three-time major champion Jordan Spieth’s wife?

Jordan Spieth’s wife is Annie Verret, and the pair have been together since they were in high school.

Jordan Spieth and his wife Annie Verret met during their time at high school in Texas and remained together while going separate ways to different colleges.

Spieth attended the University of Texas in Austin, while Verret went to Texas Tech to study business.

After the pair left university, Verret was seen regularly attending events and competitions that Spieth was competing in, and was on site for his FedEx Cup win and Team USA’s Presidents Cup victory in 2019.

The couple like to keep their relationship away from the limelight, and married in secret in 2018. Spieth and Verret had been engaged since 2017 before their private wedding.

On getting engaged to Annie, Spieth said: “My brother was in town and her sister got in town, so we had our families there afterwards and it was a great night, really exciting.”

After the pair got married, Spieth’s wife Verret took to the par-3 course at Augusta National, where she carried the bag for her husband.

In November 2021, the couple had their first child, Sammy. And on September 12, 2023, the couple welcomed their second child. Sophie.