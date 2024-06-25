Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Matt Fitzpatrick has become one of golf’s hottest talents on both sides of the Atlantic, but who is his girlfriend?

The Englishman has had plenty of success on the course as a U.S. Open winner and multiple DP World Tour and PGA Tour winner.

But Fitzpatrick has also struck gold away from golf, too, as he got engaged to his partner Katherine Gaal in 2023.

The pair are regularly spotted together at the biggest events, and their recent engagement means that looks likely to continue.

• Who is Luke Donald’s wife?

• Who is Tommy Fleetwood’s wife?

Who is Matt Fitzpatrick’s girlfriend?

On his rise to becoming a major champion, Matt Fitzpatrick appears to have finally found ‘the one’ away from golf.

It is unclear when the pair began dating, although they became Instagram official in January 2023 at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Maui.

The couple made their red-carpet debut together a month later, at the premiere of Netflix’s ‘Full Swing’ documentary, in which the Englishman featured.

Matt Fitzpatrick and Katherine Gaal were also sighted at Wimbledon a few months later.

On the course, Fitzpatrick won the 2023 RBC Heritage, with Gaal on hand to celebrate on the 18th green after a play-off win over Jordan Spieth.

• Who is Zach Johnson’s wife?

• Who is Jon Rahm’s wife?

Often regarded as the ‘hardest worker’ in golf, Fitzpatrick said in his press conference after the triumph: “This one is the one that I’ve always wanted to win.

“I knew [the shot] was good because my mom and my girlfriend were jumping up and down with their arms in the air.”

Matt Fitzpatrick’s girlfriend at the time, Gaal – a Miss Jersey runner-up in 2013 – got engaged to Fitzpatrick in September 2023, weeks before the Ryder Cup in Italy.

Fitzpatrick’s fiancee is a marketing manager who has enjoyed a varied career to date.

The American has worked for a New Jersey-based software development company.

Gaal also attended Penn State University and earned a double major in broadcast journalism and general finance.

She does have a sporting background, as Gaal was previously a tennis professional at the Bay Head Yacht Club in New Jersey.

The engaged couple have also shared pictures together enjoying a round of golf.