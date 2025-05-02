Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The American has staked his claim as one of the greatest players of his generation, so who is Scottie Scheffler’s coach?

His rise to world No.1 should come as no surprise given his talent, but also the knowledge and experience he is able to lean on.

Alongside wife Meredith, and caddie Ted Scott, the New Jersey-born man has worked with the same coach from the very outset his career.

However, after turning to a second coach towards the end of 2023, Scheffler has began to dominate.

So, who is Scottie Scheffler’s longtime coach Randy Smith?

What we know about Scottie Scheffler’s coach Randy Smith

Scottie Scheffler’s coach is Randy Smith.

Scheffler’s coach is one of the most highly regarded assistants in the United States. That reputation has only skyrocketed since his student became a multiple Masters champion.

Scheffler’s swing coach Smith has also won more PGA of America National awards than any other instructor, and he has been at his club in Texas since 1977.

The coach was linked with Brooks Koepka in 2021, however Smith confirmed that he was only helping the multiple major champ with his alignment, rather than formally teaching him.

Meanwhile, Scheffler and Smith met when he was just eight-years-old, as he joined Royal Oaks Country Club in Dallas, Texas.

That is where Smith still teaches out of to this day, as he is Golf Professional Emeritus and Director of Instruction.

Smith, therefore, has been coaching for a long time and has worked with a handful of top golfers in America.

Also an 18-time PGA of America National Award winner, Smith previously worked with 1997 Open champion Justin Leonard, as well as Colt Knost and Harrison Frazar.

And it was after a lesson with Leonard that Smith realised the potential of a young Scheffler.

In an interview with Travis Fulton, he said: “It was an odd situation. Somebody at the shop said, ‘Randy there’s a family going to come out and want to see the facilities out here, they want to meet you.’ I said meet me?

“But they had this little kid who is the next coming, I had heard.

“And sure enough they come out, I had just finished a lesson with Justin Leonard at the time and this little kid comes out with a bag as tall as he is, and they set him up to hit some balls down from me and I couldn’t help but glance over.

“And this little kid is making swings that are the same swing every time. I watched him hit balls and within 15-20 minutes I had that a-ha moment.

“It was totally different.”

He’s not just turned into a world-class golfer, though. Smith has sent a warning to several sports.

Arguably the final piece of the jigsaw was hiring Phil Kenyon as a putting coach. Scheffler was losing out considerably on the putting surfaces until turning to the Englishman.

Regarded as one of the best on the planet, Kenyon has worked with the likes of Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood. But his work with Scheffler has proved pivotal.

Explaining how the move happened, Scheffler said: “I had watched Phil before and watched him coach players. When you’re out here as long as I’ve been, I just see stuff, and I loved the way Phil coached his players.

“You look at a guy like Fitzy who lines up his putts and uses a putter that has a lot of swing to it, and you look at a guy like Keegan Bradley, doesn’t use a line on the ball, uses a big giant putter cross-handed, and he putts good.

“As I watched Phil, I could tell that he was open-minded, and that’s the type of people I like to work with. And we kind of hit the ground running in the fall.”