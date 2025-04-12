Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

He is one of the best golfers in the world, so who is Tyrrell Hatton’s wife?

Tyrrell Hatton is no stranger to showing a level of passion, and sometimes frustration, we rarely see from professional golfers. The Buckinghamshire-born golfer is also a LIV Golf star after signing with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf in 2024.

Throughout his side throughout the highs and lows of his career has been Tyrrell Hatton’s wife Emily Braisher.

When making a last-minute decision to join LIV Golf, Hatton’s wife Emily was with him in their home in Orlando.

She is also English, and the pair have been spotted together on tour for years, including at the Ryder Cup in 2018 and 2021.

So what do we know about Tyrrell Hatton’s wife? Here’s what we know about Emily Braisher.

Who is Tyrrell Hatton’s wife Emily Braisher?

After winning multiple titles on the DP World Tour, Hatton broke his PGA Tour maiden tag in 2020.

And alongside him for the majority of those triumphs has been Emily Braisher, a graduate of Nottingham Trent University.

After graduating University, she decided to travel the world with him.

Hatton’s wife created a blog called ‘Wife on Tour’, where she chaptered thoughts, feelings and experiences of life on the road as a tour wife.

While it has not been regularly updated, Hatton’s wife provided accounts of The Masters and U.S Open in 2017.

“The ‘WAG’ (I hate the stereotype that comes along with that acronym) lifestyle can come across as nothing short of glamour and bliss, but in reality, being away from home and living out of a suitcase can be really tough at times,” she wrote in her blog.

At that point the pair were dating, but they got engaged in 2019 and tied the knot two years later in 2021. Hatton lived up to his humorous personality on his big wedding day, as he turned up half an hour late for the wedding in Asheville, North Carolina.

He said: “It was funny … the day wasn’t very smooth.”

In the same year, the pair teamed up at the Masters, with Hatton’s wife on caddie duties for the annual Par-3 contest at Augusta National.

Tyrrell Hatton and his wife Emily Braishner do not have children together.