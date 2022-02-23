search
HomeGolf NewsZach Johnson: Major champ set for US Ryder Cup captaincy

Golf News

Zach Johnson: Major champ set for US Ryder Cup captaincy

By Michael McEwan23 February, 2022
Ryder Cup Zach Johnson Team USA Tour News Marco Simone Ryder Cup 2023
Zach Johnson Ryder Cup

Zach Johnson is set to be named the US Ryder Cup captain for the 2023 match in Rome.

The Associated Press is reporting that the PGA of America will announce the two-time major champion as Steve Stricker's successor on Monday.

A press conference has been called by the organisation for 2pm UK time where it is believed Johnson will be unveiled.

The 45-year-old will be charged with ending 30 years without a US victory on European soil and retaining the trophy won by Stricker's side in record-breaking fashion at Whistling Straits in 2021.

• Mickelson admits using Saudi league for 'leverage'

• Patrick Cantlay wades into distance row

The decision to hand the reins to Johnson comes as very little surprise. Five times a player in the biennial contest, Johnson has served as a vice-captain for each of the last two matches, first under Jim Furyk at Le Golf National in 2018 and, more recently, Stricker last year. 

It is reported that a six-man Ryder Cup committee, comprised of three PGA Tour players and three PGA of America executives, nominated Johnson for the job.

Europe, meantime, has still to announce its new skipper to replace Padraig Harrington.

A decision had been expected in January but deliberations have dragged on, in part because of the noise created by the so-called Saudi Golf League. 

• Rory McIlroy fires warning to Saudi stars

• Augusta extended for 2022 Masters

Lee Westwood removed himself from consideration for the job late last year. Henrik Stenson was thought to be the most likely beneficiary of the Englishman's withdrawal but his position is complicated due to reported SGL overtures being made in his direction. 

Luke Donald appears to be the most likely candidate for the job but others in the frame include Graeme McDowell and Robert Karlsson.

The 2023 Ryder Cup is scheduled to take place at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club from September 29 to October 1.

