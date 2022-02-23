Zach Johnson: Major champ set for US Ryder Cup captaincy

Zach Johnson is set to be named the US Ryder Cup captain for the 2023 match in Rome.

The Associated Press is reporting that the PGA of America will announce the two-time major champion as Steve Stricker's successor on Monday.

A press conference has been called by the organisation for 2pm UK time where it is believed Johnson will be unveiled.

The 45-year-old will be charged with ending 30 years without a US victory on European soil and retaining the trophy won by Stricker's side in record-breaking fashion at Whistling Straits in 2021.

The decision to hand the reins to Johnson comes as very little surprise. Five times a player in the biennial contest, Johnson has served as a vice-captain for each of the last two matches, first under Jim Furyk at Le Golf National in 2018 and, more recently, Stricker last year.

It is reported that a six-man Ryder Cup committee, comprised of three PGA Tour players and three PGA of America executives, nominated Johnson for the job.

Europe, meantime, has still to announce its new skipper to replace Padraig Harrington.

A decision had been expected in January but deliberations have dragged on, in part because of the noise created by the so-called Saudi Golf League.

Lee Westwood removed himself from consideration for the job late last year. Henrik Stenson was thought to be the most likely beneficiary of the Englishman's withdrawal but his position is complicated due to reported SGL overtures being made in his direction.

Luke Donald appears to be the most likely candidate for the job but others in the frame include Graeme McDowell and Robert Karlsson.

The 2023 Ryder Cup is scheduled to take place at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club from September 29 to October 1.