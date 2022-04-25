search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeLessonsWhat club should I pitch with? Padraig Harrington has your answer

Lessons

What club should I pitch with? Padraig Harrington has your answer

By Lewis Fraser19 April, 2022
Pitching lessons Padraig Harrington Chipping Wedges
Padraig Harrington Pitching Tips

According to three-time major winner Padraig Harrington, the lob wedge isn’t always the best option for your pitch shots into the greens.

While many of us are quick to reach for our most lofted wedge whenever we get within 50-yards, it’s not always the way to go according to HarringtonIt's easy to think that more loft around the greens means more control, but that isn't always the case.

“I’m practicing here with a 52-degree,” said the two-time Open champion. “It’s very difficult to hit lots of 60-degree wedges in a row. I definitely found that, you can hit one or two and get a feel for it, but the more you hit, it does get difficult.”

Padraig goes on to say that while you might be using a club with plenty loft, you want to keep your pitch shots pretty low to keep them controlled.

“In general, with a pitch shot, we’re trying to hit the ball reasonably low,” he explains. “I think the stats say you’ve got to be getting it around 26-to-30 degrees launch, to have the best distance control.

• First PGA Tour pro requests LIV permission

“So that’s quite a low launch, not a high one. If you hit too many 60-degree wedges, you’re going to start leaning on it to keep it down.”

He goes on to hit several shots with his gap-wedge, focussing on taking a shallow divot, with a short, controlled swing.

“My 52-degree will help me keep it low without trying too hard and leaning on it.”

So, if you find yourself struggling to control your pitch shots around the greens, try this tip out for a more consistent short-game.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Pitching

Related Articles - lessons

Related Articles - Padraig Harrington

Related Articles - Chipping

Related Articles - Wedges

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

PGA Tour legend reveals what annoys him on the course
“They’re baiting players”: Twitter reacts to $50m LIV finale
Huge Open Championship record set to be smashed
Phil Mickelson on verge of comeback
Trump course to stage $50million LIV Golf finale

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Stop hooking the ball with a weaker grip
Watch
play button
A more upright posture for more consistency
Watch
play button
Keep your height for more consistency
Watch
play button
Control your rhythm and tempo
Watch
See all videos right arrow