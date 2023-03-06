The PLAYERS Championship tee times: Round 1

The world’s top-three players will peg it up together in the opening two rounds of this weeks’ PLAYERS Championship.

Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy will go toe-to-toe at TPC Sawgrass in what is undoubtedly the standout grouping in this year’s edition of the PGA Tour’s flagship tournament.

At stake for the winner is an eye-watering cheque for $4.5million – up $900,000 on the prize pocketed by last year’s champion Cam Smith.

• The PLAYERS preview, betting tips & how to watch

• Adrian Meronk targeted by thief at Honda Classic

The Aussie is not in the field to defend his title, following his defection to the LIV Golf League so, no matter what else happens this week, there will be a new name on the trophy come Sunday night.

Here’s a full list of the PLAYERS Championship tee times for Thursday’s opening round…

PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP TEE TIMES – RND 1

Hole 1

11.50am

Robby Shelton, Austin Smotherman, Min Woo Lee

12.01pm

Kevin Streelman, Denny McCarthy, Matthew NeSmith

12.12pm

Byeong Hun An, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Doug Ghim

12.23pm

Michael Thompson, Brendon Todd, Keith Mitchell

12.34pm

Kevin Kisner, Nick Taylor, Corey Conners

12.45pm

Trey Mullinax, Cam Davis, Tyler Duncan

12.56pm

Adam Svensson, Joel Dahmen, Robert Streb

1.07pm

JJ Spaun, Chad Ramey, Luke List

1.18pm

Russell Henley, MacKenzie Hughes, Brian Harman

1.29pm

Emiliano Grillo, Mark Hubbard, Matt Wallace

1.40pm

Nate Lashley, Troy Merritt, Kelly Kraft

1.51pm

Aaron Baddeley, David Lingmerth, Ben Martin

• Jack Nicklaus hits out at LIV Golf

4.50pm

Kevin Tway, Russell Knox, Chesson Hadley

5.01pm

Andrew Putnam, Maverick McNealy, Doc Redman

5.12pm

Beau Hossler, Adam Schenk, Stephan Jaeger

5.23pm

Lucas Herbert, Aaron Wise, Jason Day

5.34pm

Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry

5.45pm

Kurt Kitayama, Will Zalatoris, Xander Schauffele

5.56pm

Max Homa, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth

6.07pm

Sam Burns, Cameron Young, Sahith Theegala

6.18pm

Chris Kirk, Seamus Power, Keegan Bradley

6.29pm

Sam Ryder, Davis Riley, Taylor Moore

6.40pm

Alex Noren, Thomas Detry, Max McGreevy

6.51pm

Joseph Bramlett, Justin Suh, Andrew Novak

Four holes-in-one in the last four years 🤯 Viktor Hovland is a human highlight reel. pic.twitter.com/tQXgxJHOmy — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 6, 2023

Hole 10

11.50am

Danny Willett, Brandon Wu, Davis Thompson

12.01pm

Adam Long, Hayden Buckley, Taylor Montgomery

12.12pm

Tommy Fleetwood, Taylor Pendrith, Callum Tarren

12.23pm

Si Woo Kim, Webb Simpson, Tyrrell Hatton

12.34pm

Tony Finau, Tom Kim, Patrick Cantlay

12.45pm

Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler

12.56pm

Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy

1.07pm

Justin Rose, Billy Horschel, Hideki Matsuyama

1.18pm

Nico Elchavarria, Sungjae Im, Harris English

1.29pm

Jhonattan Vegas, Peter Malnati, Ryan Fox

1.40pm

Adam Hadwin, Patrick Rodgers, Greyson Sigg

1.51pm

Nick Hardy, Eric Cole, Harrison Endycott

4.50pm

David Lipsky, SH Kim, Tyson Alexander

• Hahn blasts “hypocritical” PGA Tour pros

5.01pm

Kramer Hickok, Lee Hodges, Will Gordon

5.12pm

Ben Griffin, Mattias Schwab, Justin Lower

5.23pm

Sepp Straka, Garrick Higgo, Stewart Cink

5.34pm

Chez Reavie, Tom Hoge, Francesco Molinari

5.45pm

JT Poston, Lucas Glover, Matt Kuchar

5.56pm

KH Lee, Martin Laird, Gary Woodland

6.07pm

Ryan Brehm, Lanto Griffin, Scott Stallings

6.18pm

Ryan Palmer, Patton Kizzire, Alex Smalley

6.29pm

Dylan Frittelli, Jerry Kelly, Wyndham Clark

6.40pm

Scott Piercy, James Hahn, Nick Watney

6.51pm

Aaron Rai, Dylan Wu, Erik Barnes