The PLAYERS Championship tee times: Round 1

The world’s top-three players will peg it up together in the opening two rounds of this weeks’ PLAYERS Championship.
Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy will go toe-to-toe at TPC Sawgrass in what is undoubtedly the standout grouping in this year’s edition of the PGA Tour’s flagship tournament.
At stake for the winner is an eye-watering cheque for $4.5million – up $900,000 on the prize pocketed by last year’s champion Cam Smith.
• The PLAYERS preview, betting tips & how to watch
• Adrian Meronk targeted by thief at Honda Classic
The Aussie is not in the field to defend his title, following his defection to the LIV Golf League so, no matter what else happens this week, there will be a new name on the trophy come Sunday night.
Here’s a full list of the PLAYERS Championship tee times for Thursday’s opening round…
PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP TEE TIMES – RND 1
Hole 1
11.50am
Robby Shelton, Austin Smotherman, Min Woo Lee
12.01pm
Kevin Streelman, Denny McCarthy, Matthew NeSmith
12.12pm
Byeong Hun An, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Doug Ghim
12.23pm
Michael Thompson, Brendon Todd, Keith Mitchell
12.34pm
Kevin Kisner, Nick Taylor, Corey Conners
12.45pm
Trey Mullinax, Cam Davis, Tyler Duncan
12.56pm
Adam Svensson, Joel Dahmen, Robert Streb
1.07pm
JJ Spaun, Chad Ramey, Luke List
1.18pm
Russell Henley, MacKenzie Hughes, Brian Harman
1.29pm
Emiliano Grillo, Mark Hubbard, Matt Wallace
1.40pm
Nate Lashley, Troy Merritt, Kelly Kraft
1.51pm
Aaron Baddeley, David Lingmerth, Ben Martin
• Jack Nicklaus hits out at LIV Golf
4.50pm
Kevin Tway, Russell Knox, Chesson Hadley
5.01pm
Andrew Putnam, Maverick McNealy, Doc Redman
5.12pm
Beau Hossler, Adam Schenk, Stephan Jaeger
5.23pm
Lucas Herbert, Aaron Wise, Jason Day
5.34pm
Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry
5.45pm
Kurt Kitayama, Will Zalatoris, Xander Schauffele
5.56pm
Max Homa, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth
6.07pm
Sam Burns, Cameron Young, Sahith Theegala
6.18pm
Chris Kirk, Seamus Power, Keegan Bradley
6.29pm
Sam Ryder, Davis Riley, Taylor Moore
6.40pm
Alex Noren, Thomas Detry, Max McGreevy
6.51pm
Joseph Bramlett, Justin Suh, Andrew Novak
Four holes-in-one in the last four years 🤯
Viktor Hovland is a human highlight reel. pic.twitter.com/tQXgxJHOmy
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 6, 2023
Hole 10
11.50am
Danny Willett, Brandon Wu, Davis Thompson
12.01pm
Adam Long, Hayden Buckley, Taylor Montgomery
12.12pm
Tommy Fleetwood, Taylor Pendrith, Callum Tarren
12.23pm
Si Woo Kim, Webb Simpson, Tyrrell Hatton
12.34pm
Tony Finau, Tom Kim, Patrick Cantlay
12.45pm
Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler
12.56pm
Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy
1.07pm
Justin Rose, Billy Horschel, Hideki Matsuyama
1.18pm
Nico Elchavarria, Sungjae Im, Harris English
1.29pm
Jhonattan Vegas, Peter Malnati, Ryan Fox
1.40pm
Adam Hadwin, Patrick Rodgers, Greyson Sigg
1.51pm
Nick Hardy, Eric Cole, Harrison Endycott
4.50pm
David Lipsky, SH Kim, Tyson Alexander
• Hahn blasts “hypocritical” PGA Tour pros
5.01pm
Kramer Hickok, Lee Hodges, Will Gordon
5.12pm
Ben Griffin, Mattias Schwab, Justin Lower
5.23pm
Sepp Straka, Garrick Higgo, Stewart Cink
5.34pm
Chez Reavie, Tom Hoge, Francesco Molinari
5.45pm
JT Poston, Lucas Glover, Matt Kuchar
5.56pm
KH Lee, Martin Laird, Gary Woodland
6.07pm
Ryan Brehm, Lanto Griffin, Scott Stallings
6.18pm
Ryan Palmer, Patton Kizzire, Alex Smalley
6.29pm
Dylan Frittelli, Jerry Kelly, Wyndham Clark
6.40pm
Scott Piercy, James Hahn, Nick Watney
6.51pm
Aaron Rai, Dylan Wu, Erik Barnes