After a disappointing two days at Shinnecock Hills, Rory McIlroy will wake up this morning having now missed three consecutive cuts in the US Open – and five in the ten he has played.



The former world No.1, the US Open champion in 2011, improved on his dismal opening round of 80 with a level-par 70 in round two to finish the championship on ten-over, missing the cut by two shots.

However, McIlroy is refusing to get too downbeat on himself or the state of his game, insisting that one thing above all others contributed to his latest free weekend – the windy conditions on day one.

MORE - If it's not to be his week, this is who Rory wants to win the US Open at Shinnecock Hills

“I felt like my game was good coming in here,” he said. “I think I was just blown away by the wind yesterday. That was the thing. I haven't played in wind like that for quite a long time. I just felt like I couldn't hit it far enough left or right to allow for the wind.”

He added: “It's a tough tournament. I have prepared well here in the last few years. I come in here with the right attitude. Even after yesterday, I felt like I could come in and shoot in the 60s and make it to the weekend. The first 27 holes for me were obviously what did it.”

MORE - English pro speaks out after worst US Open round in 16 years

Joining McIlroy in having the weekend off are the likes of Jordan Spieth (+9), Tiger Woods (+10), Jason Day (+12), Sergio Garcia (+14) and Jon Rahm (+15).

Dustin Johnson currently has one hand on the US Open trophy. He leads by four shots at the halfway stage from fellow Americans Scott Piercy and Charley Hoffman and, if he closes out the win, will make championship history. Find out how...