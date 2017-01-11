Membership offer: Fairmont St Andrews

This revolutionary membership offer provides you with two championship links style courses to choose from – and much more.

You get year round play – no temporary tees, greens or mats – and an opportunity to obtain an official club handicap. You can also play in at least 20 competitions per year, plus weekly roll up competitions.

It must be said that both courses, The Torrance and The Kittocks, offer sensational links golf in stunning surroundings.

There’s a two month booking window so you can secure the tee time you desire. No restrictions – enter competitions and play at anytime on that day and choose who you want to play with.

Short on time? Fairmont offers short round rates so you have complete freedom to invest as little or as much time as you want.

You are in complete control to choose the right membership bundle to suit your lifestyle.

Take your time – you don’t have to use your rounds each year. As long as you renew, you will have two years to use your rounds.

Book tee times, enter competitions, purchase rounds or renew at your convenience through the member website.

You also get discounts in all venues at Fairmont St Andrews including St Andrews Bar & Grill.

Current offers

10 rounds: £250

20 rounds: £400

40 rounds: £600

• Sign up one Junior (Aged 16 or under) for a free junior membership

• Four-day guest passes to the on-site Signature Spa at Fairmont St Andrews

• Reduced guest rates for members

Contact

Phone: 01334 837000

Email: standrews.scotland@fairmont.com

Website: standrewsbay.com/golf

Facebook: Fairmont St Andrews

Twitter: @FairmontStA

More Reading