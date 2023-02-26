FIRST LOOK: FootJoy unveils new SS23 apparel line

FootJoy has released itsbrand-new spring and summer range which features an all new HYPRathletic collection.

With the celebration of the brand's heritage, the new SS23 collection features a mix of stylish prints, patterns and traditional styles with material innovations for the best performance.

For golfers looking for finely-tuned athletic performance, FootJoy have also introduced the HYPR collection with sporty chill-outs and joggers for men plus zip-ups, joggers and t-shirts for women.

The new designs in the 2023 men’s line feature new camo trends, diverse prints featuring novelty, modern classic and geometric patterns which look great and add some exciting patterns for golfers looking to refresh their wardrobes for the season ahead.

These designs for the 2023 season include Cloud Camo, Half Moon Geo, Tossed Tulips, Travel, Tropic, Confetti, Scattered Floral, Circle and Glass prints.

FootJoy have continued to expand its women’s offering with a take on modern classic styling with clashing colours and contemporary takes on familiar favourites. The collection is brought to life with splashes of purple, pink and blue with popular Houndstooth prints taking centre stage throughout.

The men’s collection is narrated through four new colour stories- Naples, Key West, Southern Pines and Stratton each bringing their own unique and trending colour palettes. The women’s Houndstooth collection splits into two with Hot Pink and Purple Cloud adding variety and statement design.

For more on FootJoy's 2023 collection, click here.

Available: March 15, 2023 (HYPR Collection)