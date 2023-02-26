search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
Bunkered LIVE Golf Show - in Birmingham (February) and Edinburgh (March) 2023
Buy Tickets
HomeGearFIRST LOOK: FootJoy unveils new SS23 apparel line

Gear

FIRST LOOK: FootJoy unveils new SS23 apparel line

By James Tait23 February, 2023
FootJoy FootJoy SS23 FootJoy apparel New Gear New Release Apparel
Foot Joy Ss23 Main

FootJoy has released itsbrand-new spring and summer range which features an all new HYPRathletic collection.

With the celebration of the brand's heritage, the new SS23 collection features a mix of stylish prints, patterns and traditional styles with material innovations for the best performance. 

For golfers looking for finely-tuned athletic performance, FootJoy have also introduced the HYPR collection with sporty chill-outs and joggers for men plus zip-ups, joggers and t-shirts for women.  

• FootJoy unveil upgrades for popular ranges

Foot Joy Ss23 Joggers

The new designs in the 2023 men’s line feature new camo trends, diverse prints featuring novelty, modern classic and geometric patterns which look great and add some exciting patterns for golfers looking to refresh their wardrobes for the season ahead.  

These designs for the 2023 season include Cloud Camo, Half Moon Geo, Tossed Tulips, Travel, Tropic, Confetti, Scattered Floral, Circle and Glass prints. 

• REVIEW: The 2023 Pro V1 and Pro V1x

Fj Lifestyle 80012 3571

FootJoy have continued to expand its women’s offering with a take on modern classic styling with clashing colours and contemporary takes on familiar favourites.  The collection is brought to life with splashes of purple, pink and blue with popular Houndstooth prints taking centre stage throughout.  

The men’s collection is narrated through four new colour stories- Naples, Key West, Southern Pines and Stratton each bringing their own unique and trending colour palettes. The women’s Houndstooth collection splits into two with Hot Pink and Purple Cloud adding variety and statement design. 

For more on FootJoy's 2023 collection, click here.

Available: March 15, 2023 (HYPR Collection)

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - FootJoy

Related Articles - FootJoy apparel

Related Articles - New Gear

Related Articles - New Release

Related Articles - Apparel

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

LIV Golf Mayakoba: Full prize money, leaderboard & payout
Brooks Koepka insists Bryson DeChambeau feud is over
Sir Nick Faldo blasts Sergio Garcia over Rory McIlroy criticism
Jon Rahm’s start to the season in stats
Puerto Rico Open: Preview & betting tips

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Peter Barber’s advice for older golfers
Callaway
Denis Pugh gives a lesson for beginners
Watch
How to stop hooking the ball
Callaway
Lowering your ball flight
Callaway
See all videos right arrow