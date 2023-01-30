FootJoy unveil upgrades for popular ranges

FootJoy has announced upgrades to some of their most popular ranges, with the new FJ Fuel Sport, Traditions Spikeless and new colour options for the Premiere Series.

The No. 1 shoe in golf has been trusted by players at all levels for over 100 years, and they have introduced some upgrades to popular ranges.

They have now introduced the all-new FJ Fuel Sport, a spikeless offering in the best-selling Traditions, and two new colour options to the Premiere Series line which continues to be the No.1 shoe on tour.



“Our single-minded focus on the golfer means we are continuing to listen to their feedback and provide options for all players,” said Guy Smith, Product Manager for Footwear and Gloves EMEA.

“We’ve seen a continued appetite for athletic footwear, inspired by high street trends, so the introduction of FJ Fuel Sport provides an updated option which will continue to drive heat and excitement in that category.

“Since the launch of Premiere Series, we’ve seen a huge growth in the classic golf shoe category so to have a spikeless offering in the ever-popular Traditions line offers yet another option for the golfer looking for added versatility. And we’re anticipating another huge year in 2023 for the Premiere Series franchise so additions to the Packard and Field lines give discerning golfers even more choice when it comes to looking and playing their best.”

FJ Fuel Sport

Available in options for men and women, FJ Fuel Sport features a new breathable performance mesh to further add to the athletic appeal that was popular in the original FJ Fuel.

FJ Fuel Sport will also feature lightweight midsole cushioning to ensure maximum comfort, the stability bridge to provide increased traction and an athletic profile thanks to the toe spring and narrower heel.

Men’s SRP: £134.99

Women’s SRP: £124.99

Traditions Spikeless

These classic looking shoes from FootJoy now come in a spikeless option, which features the VersaTrax outsole. This means you can wear them to the golf course, while having the assurance they will provide you with grip while playing.

They also come with increased comfort thanks to a Foam Achilles pad, full rounded toe character, standard fit across forefoot and instep, with a slightly narrower heel and a foam midsole.

Men’s SRP: £119.99

Women’s SRP: £99.99

Premiere Series Packard and Field

The No.1 shoe on tour has two new colour options. The Premiere Series Packard, which is the most popular of the different style options, is back with a new black and white offering. The Premiere Series Field is now available in a clean white with black trim detailing. It features the same black and white midsole as the new Packard.

These shoes feature premium construction with hand-selected full grain leather used to create the shoes. They feature the VersaTrax+ sole, which gives excellent traction on the course, giving grip on every lie and angle. They also provide a soft EVA midsole which gives increased underfoot cushioning.

Men’s SRP: £169.99

