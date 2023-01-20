REVIEW: Titleist Pro V1 - "A new core... but this is still the benchmark"

Titleist, the No.1 ball in golf, has released its brand-new Pro V1 and Pro V1x.



Bringing out a new core is quite a bold move for the benchmark ball in golf, but if you stand still when

it comes to technology, you're in trouble and the Titleist R&D team knows this better than anybody.



Titleist had quite the season in 2022. All four men’s major winners played its ball, with an average of 74% of players worldwide playing a Pro V1 or Pro V1x ball and a total of 163 professional victories.



Making such a significant change to a ball that has had so much success is a pretty big deal.

I got the latest 2023 Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x and put them to the test to see how significant those changes are.



When you pick up a Pro V1 or Pro V1x, it always looks premium. The classic Titleist logo with the No.1 on it continues to ooze class - but it’s what lies underneath the dimples and urethane cover that has really changed.

The sound and feel of the new Pro V1 and Pro V1x are superb. The Pro V1, in particular, feels nice and soft with the irons, and really does have a penetrating flight. I also found that the consistency in spin and dispersion was a lot tighter and, on occasion, I would find this a little longer than the previous generation.

The standout, however, was the distance, ball speed and dispersion with driver. It is noticeably longer. The ball speeds are really fast which, in most cases, would result in more spin. In this instance, though, the spin is really low and you do see distance gains. It really is impressive.

The Pro V1x is firmer, which I enjoyed the feel of, and it does spin a little bit more with a slightly higher flight. The control is fantastic, whilst the consistency and dispersion really are great with the irons.

What I found with the driver was really impressive. The spin was a lot lower in comparison to the 2021 model and it was flying longer. It was slightly higher in flight and lower spinning with really good ball speeds which translated in to better distance.

Full transparency: I have not tested the new version with approach shots and, more specifically, with wedges around the greens. Weather permitting, this will be in the coming weeks.

I’ll be honest, I wasn’t sure what to expect with such a big change but I don't know why you would ever doubt the No.1 ball in golf.



The changes in core with the Pro V1 and Pro V1x are superb. With a firmer outer that progressively gets softer to the centre, it really has made a difference.

The Pro V1x Dual Core has seen a 44% increase in volume which lowers the spin with longer clubs, especially the driver. The ball speeds, dispersion and distance are really just brilliant. I now looking forward to seeing what response I get around the green.



You feel like you can put your full trust in the ball, despite the big core changes. Just when you thought it couldn’t any better, it does.

Available: February 3, 2023

RRP £50