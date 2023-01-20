FIRST LOOK: New 2023 Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x

At long last, we can reveal details about the brand-new, upgraded Titleist Pro V1 ball - and those details include new core designs for lower, long game spin and better consistency.

Back in 2021, the Pro V1 incorporated a new dimple pattern that hadn’t been changed since 2011.



In 2023, we see a change in corethat the brand says sets 'another standard' for tee-to-green performance.

“We’re looking for consistency in every element of golf ball construction, from the aerodynamics down to the core,” said Mike Madson, the Senior Director of Golf Ball Research and Engineering. “We always want the ball flying in the same window regardless of how it’s oriented, and we want the ball to produce consistent launch, spin, and speed on every shot. Consistency means when a golfer tees up a Pro V1 or Pro V1x, every properly executed shot they make is going to deliver the performance they expect and the performance they trust.”

The change in core sees no change in greenside performance, so you still have the same drop and stop control you’d expect from the No.1 ball in golf.



What you will see is a change in long game spin and consistency in dispersion, helping you hit it longer and straighter. This is made possible thanks to new high gradient designs that are firmer on the outside and progressively softer on the inside, which promotes fast speeds and low long game spin.

The Pro V1x is slightly different and sees a big change in its dual core dimension. The inner core has increased in volume by 44%, from 1” to 1.13” in size. This larger, softer centre helps to drive down long game spin and increase stability through the air.

The spin is driven down even lower by the speed-amplifying, high-flexing casing layer. This works with the core to give you greenside spin and control.



The consistency element is added in the procedure of the cast thermoset urethane cover. This process forms the appropriate dimple pattern into the cover and, with the curing process, the temperature is integral to the consistency and performance of the urethane.

This delivers a 388-dimple design on the Pro V1 and a 348-dimple design on Pro V1x. Both balls have optimised aerodynamics to fly consistently and far. The X’s dimple pattern allows the ball to launch and fly in a slightly higher window than the V.

Available: February 3, 2023

RRP: £50