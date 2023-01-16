search
HomeGearFIRST LOOK: Srixon ZX Mk II irons

Gear

FIRST LOOK: Srixon ZX Mk II irons

By James Tait11 January, 2023
Srixon Srixon irons Srixon MK II New Gear New Release
Zx Iron Family

The new Srixon ZX Mk II irons have landed and they look the part, delivering across range on distance, feel and performance. 

“The technologies driving the exceptional performance of the ZX Mk II irons are really exciting to launch and get into golfer’s hands,” said Lionel Caron, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Srixon Sports Europe. 

“Longer distances, improved feel, more control, and greater consistency are seen throughout each new iron set, and they provide a seamless transition for building a combo set.”

Srixon 2022 Zx7 Iron Single

Srixon ZX7 Mk II irons

The ZX7 Mk II irons are irons for your low handicappers and top ball strikers, which deliver incredible feel. It features a new design characteristic exclusive to ZX7 Mk II irons called PureFrame, which enhances feel by reducing unwanted vibrations.

It is forged into the body of the iron – just behind the sweet spot – as an 80% thicker portion of 1020 carbon steel. This results in a soft yet solid feeling at impact that the best players demand.

Zx Irons 45

Srixon ZX4 and ZX5 Mk II 

The ZX Mk II iron line features the second generation of Srixon’s MainFrame technology in the ZX4 and ZX5. This is a variable thickness pattern milled into the backside iron faces that maximise flex at impact. It not only increases ball speed, but also repositions mass away from the face and into the toe for better forgiveness and consistency on every shot.  

• FIRST LOOK: The new 2023 SRIXON Mk II drivers

A mainstay of Srixon iron design, ZX Mk II irons are designed with our Tour V.T. Sole and popular sole notches. The V-shaped design of the Tour V.T. Sole maintains clubhead speed through impact for a clean, precise strike. The sole notches reduce drag, improving turf interaction without sacrificing forgiveness.

ZX5 Mk II are your players distance irons for you mid to low handicappers.

ZX4 Mk II Irons are your game improvement model for the mid to high handicapper.


Money

Srixon Z-FORGED II

Srixon introduces the Z-FORGED II, a muscle back blade iron with player-preferred shaping that offers exceptional feel and ultra-precise control. 

Designed in close collaboration with Srixon’s professional tour staff, Z-FORGED II features a razor-sharp address profile, forged construction, and a highly workable sole design for skilled players who want the most from forged feel and stunning looks. Ideal for your elite level golfer looking for ultimate feel and feeback

Available:  March 1, 2023

RRP ZX4, ZX5, ZX7 and Z Forged II: 

Per club Graphite: £184 Steel: £167

6-piece set (6/PW) Graphite: £1,099

6-piece set (6/PW) Steel: £999

