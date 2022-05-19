Is this the new way to get around the course? Topgolf think so...

Topgolf have teamed up with SUPER73 to launch this new golf buggy, and it’s not exactly conventional.

SUPER73 say that the S2 platform has been inspired by the “traditional golf cart,” something they say hasn’t changed for a long time. This is certainly a change from the status quo, from the collaboration between the motorbike and the golf entertainment company.

Your first question is probably "where are my clubs going?" but SUPER73 have that covered. Their first task was to attach a strap for your bag to sit it, and they say the golf bag carrier will keep your sticks secure.

It’s not just for the golf course, either. According to SUPER73, this machine can also turn into a ride to work or an “urban explorer.”

They also say that “since golf is a civilised sport,” the SUPER73-S2 Platform is fitted with an ice cooler for your drinks and a golf ball shaped speaker for your music. While it's certainly not for everybody, this bit of kit might appeal to those looking for something a bit different on the fairways.

If you're looking for your Topgolf fix in Glasgow, you won't have long to wait, as a driving range is set to open before the end of the year. We're just not sure if they'll have any of these bikes on offer.