Details for opening of new Glasgow Topgolf announced

Glasgow's new Topgolf venue is set to open before the end of the year, it has been confirmed.



Approved in 2019 but delayed due to the pandemic, the facility will include 72 hitting bays over three tiers, an open air roof terrace and bar with seating for 70 people.

There will also be a sports bar, a lounge, and event space with nearly 100 seats as well as a drive-thru coffee shop and drive-thru restaurant.

Based in Texas, Topgolf currently operates 54 venues across the US and a further four across the world. Three of those are in the UK but the one in Rutherglen will be the first for Scotland, the home of golf.



• Lewis named US Solheim Cup captain

• 'Tone deaf' - Former tour pro blasts Saudi stars



“The UK holds a special place in our hearts as it’s where our Topgolf story began," said Topgolf vice-president Steve Lane. "It seems very apt that the next leg of our journey takes us to Scotland, the original home of golf.



“The Glasgow venue will be like nothing the country has ever seen. We’re thrilled to kick-off this development together with our partners at Ashfield and introduce a venue where friends and families can safely play together and share experiences.”

Construction of the new Topgolf in Glasgow appears to be coming along nicely! 👍🏼



If it's half as good as the ones I've been to in the States, it's going to be immense.



(Shout out to @WeFilmGolf for the pix) pic.twitter.com/NCLbGjPam5 — Michael McEwan (@MMcEwanGolf) February 1, 2022

Steven McGarva, the Development Director at Ashfield Land, added: “We’re proud to be working with Topgolf to deliver its first attraction in Scotland, the home of golf, here at our Two 74 Glasgow development.



"The unique attraction is really starting to take shape and we’re pleased with how construction is progressing. The new Topgolf will create approximately 300 new jobs and we look forward to it opening to the people of Glasgow later this year. I’m sure it’ll be a huge success.”



• PGA Tour winner fired for sexist remarks



The signature experience features point-scoring games, chef-driven menus, signature drinks, music, and year-round programming for all ages, with private event rooms for corporate meetings and celebrations.

Topgolf is credited with making the game of golf more welcoming since its inception and has become a destination hang-out for those looking to have fun, capture a few celebrity sightings or simply enjoy time playing together.