Golf News

Stacy Lewis confirmed as US Solheim Cup captain

By Jamie Hall09 February, 2022
Stacy Lewis Solheim Cup Solheim Cup 2023 Finca Cortesin Team USA
Stacy Lewis will lead the US team at next year’s Solheim Cup after being named captain. 

Lewis, a two-time major winner who has played in four editions of the biennial clash, is tasked with regaining the title after two successive European victories. 

After playing in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017, the 36-year-old served as vice-captain under Pat Hurst last year. She also filled the role on an unofficial basis after being forced to pull out through injury in 2019. 

“To be named captain for the USA Solheim Cup team is an incredible honour and I’m beyond grateful to the committee for choosing me,” the former world number one said. 

“I have so many amazing memories from my years on the team and the two opportunities I’ve had to work alongside the team. 

“I absolutely love the Solheim Cup and I want 2023 to be as great an experience for my team as my years wearing red, white and blue have been for me.” 

Lewis will be 38 when the three-day battle begins at Finca Cortesin in Spain, making her the youngest-ever American captain. 

“I have learned so much from the past captains on the Solheim Cup committee, and the fact that they chose me to lead this team is one of the proudest moments of my career,” she added. 

Juli [Inkster] gave me my first taste of captaincy when she asked me to help her with the singles line-up in Germany in 2015. 

“Being an assistant captain for Pat was honestly the most fun week I’ve had at a Solheim Cup. I’m more than ready to step into this role.” 

Suzann Pettersen has already been confirmed as Europe’s captain for the tournament, which runs from September 22-24 next year. 

