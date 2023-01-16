search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearREVIEW: New TaylorMade Stealth 2 driver

Gear

REVIEW: New TaylorMade Stealth 2 driver

By James Tait10 January, 2023
TaylorMade Taylormade Stealth 2 New Gear Review Equipment

The TaylorMade Stealth 2 driver range follows on from last year's first-generation Stealth, which broke new ground with its full carbon face.

Whilst Stealth 2 doesn't have a new innovation on that scale, it offers a whole host of refinements and improvements on its predecessor.

Bottom line, it's is a brilliant second-generation offering, with ‘regular’ club golfers likely to be the biggest winners.

I tested the Stealth 2 Plus model - one of three models in the new range - and what I found was a host of small changes that make significant differences.

Taylor Made Stealth 2 Review 2

At first glance, the most noticeable change in the Stealth 2 Plus is the gloss finish on the crown and 'redder' 60x Carbon Twist Face.

It's a matter of personal taste but I really like the look of it at address. It suits my eye and frames the ball nicely.

The weighting on the sole has changed slightly and there is 75% more carbon in the Stealth 2 Plus.

• FIRST LOOK: The new TaylorMade Stealth 2 drivers

With carbon being a lighter material, this has allowed TaylorMade to redistribute the weight around the clubhead to improve its overall performance. It has a weight at the back and a 15g sliding weight at the front of the sole which allows you to dial-in your desired flight and keep spin lower. 

Taylor Made Stealth 2 Toe

The sound and feel from the Carbon 60x face is superb.

It has a lower-sounding frequency but feels very solid and hot at impact. The ball flies off the face and the ball speed reflects that. In my testing so far, I found it was actually faster than the original Stealth.

Crucially, it's also more forgiving towards the heel of the face. That's because the new advanced face is lighter than the original Stealth and it has a larger sweetspot which gives you more forgiveness across the whole clubface and more face flexion. That's a massive win. 

Taylor Made Stealth 2 Weight

Conclusion

I didn’t think there was going to be a huge difference from the original Stealth – second generation models are often that way - but TaylorMade has taken the things that made it so successful and build on them in subtle ways that make a big difference.

This is one seriously forgiving driver - which club golfers are going to love - and a big upgrade on last year's model. You can expect more forgiveness, better dispersion, consistency and explosive ball speeds.

Available: February 17, 2023

RRP: £525

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - TaylorMade

Related Articles - Taylormade Stealth 2

Related Articles - New Gear

Related Articles - Review

Related Articles - Equipment

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Nelly Korda signs with TaylorMade
Hero Cup: Continental Europe defeats GB&I in Abu Dhabi
Report: Spain tipped to beat England in 2031 Ryder Cup race
Bob MacIntyre: Jose Maria Olazabal heaps praise on Ryder Cup hopeful
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship: Preview, betting tips, how to watch

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Don’t change your swing, change your address position
Watch
Hold your finish to improve your discipline
Watch
Get your takeaway on the correct plane
Watch
Keep rotating through the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow