REVIEW: New TaylorMade Stealth 2 driver

The TaylorMade Stealth 2 driver range follows on from last year's first-generation Stealth, which broke new ground with its full carbon face.

Whilst Stealth 2 doesn't have a new innovation on that scale, it offers a whole host of refinements and improvements on its predecessor.



Bottom line, it's is a brilliant second-generation offering, with ‘regular’ club golfers likely to be the biggest winners.

I tested the Stealth 2 Plus model - one of three models in the new range - and what I found was a host of small changes that make significant differences.



At first glance, the most noticeable change in the Stealth 2 Plus is the gloss finish on the crown and 'redder' 60x Carbon Twist Face.



It's a matter of personal taste but I really like the look of it at address. It suits my eye and frames the ball nicely.

The weighting on the sole has changed slightly and there is 75% more carbon in the Stealth 2 Plus.



• FIRST LOOK: The new TaylorMade Stealth 2 drivers



With carbon being a lighter material, this has allowed TaylorMade to redistribute the weight around the clubhead to improve its overall performance. It has a weight at the back and a 15g sliding weight at the front of the sole which allows you to dial-in your desired flight and keep spin lower.

The sound and feel from the Carbon 60x face is superb.



It has a lower-sounding frequency but feels very solid and hot at impact. The ball flies off the face and the ball speed reflects that. In my testing so far, I found it was actually faster than the original Stealth.

Crucially, it's also more forgiving towards the heel of the face. That's because the new advanced face is lighter than the original Stealth and it has a larger sweetspot which gives you more forgiveness across the whole clubface and more face flexion. That's a massive win.

Conclusion

I didn’t think there was going to be a huge difference from the original Stealth – second generation models are often that way - but TaylorMade has taken the things that made it so successful and build on them in subtle ways that make a big difference.



This is one seriously forgiving driver - which club golfers are going to love - and a big upgrade on last year's model. You can expect more forgiveness, better dispersion, consistency and explosive ball speeds.

Available: February 17, 2023

RRP: £525

