Scotty Cameron has introduced a new four-model collection of Special Select Jet Set putters, showcasing popular shapes and designs that also offer golfers the same look, feel and performance tour professionals enjoy.

Available later this month, the Special Select Jet Set Newport, Newport Plus, Newport 2 and Newport 2 Plus are the latest updates to the Jet Set family



All boast custom graphics, a Tour Black finish with a dark, tonal colour scheme, a specialised Pistolini Plus grip, shaft band and headcover.

Each putter has been milled from a 303 stainless steel and incorporates Scotty’s performance balanced weighting technology feature with customisable sole weights, as well as purpose-built aluminium sole plates designed to optimise weight distribution in the wider profile of the Plus models.



• TaylorMade unveils Hi-Toe 3 wedges



• Zebra putters make welcome return with new range

“Limited releases like these new Special Select Jet Set models are for those who want a high-performance putter but also that little extra," said Cameron.



Let's take a closer look at each option...

Special Select Jet Set Newport

A souped-up version of Scotty’s classic heel-and-toe weighted blade, the Special Select Jet Set Newport includes a plumbing neck and solid face.

Special Select Jet Set Newport Plus

Slightly wider when measured from face to flange, the Special Select Jet Set Newport Plus incorporates a 6061 aircraft grade aluminium sole plate. A milled flange sight line provides clean alignment, while customisable stainless steel sole weights provide balance.



MORE PICTURES ON OUR INSTAGRAM PAGE!



Special Select Jet Set Newport 2

Designed with the shape, plumbing neck and tri-sole of a modern Newport 2, the Special Select Jet Set Newport 2 has a milled sight line on the topline rather than a standard flange line.

Special Select Jet Set Newport 2 Plus

Splitting the difference in flange width between a Special Select Newport 2 and Squareback 2, the Special Select Jet Set Newport 2 Plus offers a Tour-inspired shape. The Newport 2 Plus has a 6061 aircraft grade aluminium sole plate, anodised black and engraved with the line’s Jet Set graphics. A milled flange sight line provides clean alignment, while customisable stainless steel sole weights provide balance.

On-sale: August 19

RRP: £599

