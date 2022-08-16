search
Shot Scope launches innovative "Shots Plotted" feature

Gear

Shot Scope launches innovative "Shots Plotted" feature

By James Tait16 August, 2022
ShotScope Rangefinders GPS DMDs
Shots Plotted Course 1

Shot Scope has just launched a brand new “Shots Plotted” feature designed to take its user experience to the next level.

With the new update, users can now see a snapshot of where their tee shots have ended up and what club was used, allowing them to improve course management for future rounds

This is the latest cool innovation from Shot Scope, as it continues to offer new ways in which golfers can analyse their performance.

• Ferguson has perfect response to Twitter troll

• FJ reveals expanded shoe range for A/W '22

From where you make birdies to where you have struggled with bogeys, this new feature allows you to identify the best strategy to play the hole, maximising your chances of a low scoring round.

The “Shots Plotted” feature will give a comprehensive history of every hole on a chosen course, for all tee shots and approaches. 

With a new way to visualise performance, users will have the ability to delve into their golf game in as little or as much detail as they want. With a variety of filters available, the tool is there to assist golfers
in the way that benefits them the most.

From Individual club used, finishing position of the shot, score and an individual Strokes Gained benchmark score, these are some of the filters that can be applied so that golfers can analyse their game through a different lens each time. 

• Your chance to win a lesson with Rory McIlroy!

• REVIEW: TaylorMade Hi-Toe 3 wedges

“We wanted to provide our users with tour level statistics that are displayed in a very digestible visual graphic to make the process of learning about your game as easy as it can be,” said Shot Scope's Gavin Dear.

“Having a tool that enables golfers to generate a data driven strategyfor every hole will act as a personal score saver that players can refer back to during practice or playing. We’re proud to be able to share this with our community of golfers.” 

For more information, click here

