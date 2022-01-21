Get your hands on Brooks Koepka’s new Srixon Z-STAR ◆ DIAMOND ball

Srixon has added a third model to its celebrated Z-STAR golf ball franchise.



In November 2021 it was revealed thatBrooks Koepka had penned a multi-year contract with Srixon/Cleveland.Part of this deal would see the four-time major winner switch to a prototype Srixon Z-STAR golf ball. That golf ball is the all-new Z-STAR ◆ DIAMOND.



Like its Z-STAR and Z-STAR XV counterparts, this new addition to Srixon’s premium golf ball family is promisingtour-quality performance thanks its advanced three-piece construction.

“By working closely with our global Tour staff, we created the Z-STAR ◆ DIAMOND ball as an enhancement to our premium Tour line-up,” said Lionel Caron, Chief Sales and Marketing at Srixon Sports Europe.



“The Z-STAR ◆ DIAMOND ball is something of a best-of-both-worlds type product, blending many of the benefits of our two current models. Like the Z-STAR XV, the Z-STAR ◆ DIAMOND produces really good ball speed and distance. But thanks to a slightly thicker cover, the Z-STAR ◆ DIAMOND features exceptional spin and control on approach shots.”

With a blend of greenside control and long-game distance, the new Z-STAR ◆ DIAMOND also delivers the unique benefit of increased spin on long and mid-iron shots. The Z-STAR ◆ DIAMOND will be a great for high swing speed players looking to hold the green from anywhere on the course.

The foundation of the Z-STAR ◆ DIAMOND is the FastLayer Core, which is soft at its centre and firm around its outer edge. That duality provides speed and great feel so you can play with more confidence and distance.

Like its counterparts, this golf ball features Srixon’s proprietary Spin Skin with SeRM, a durable urethane coating that digs deep into wedge and iron grooves on every impact to increase friction and maximise spin and control.



Rounding out the construction is a new 338 Speed Dimple Pattern that delivers less drag and more lift to boost overall distance and help your ball fly true, even in the toughest wind conditions.



The Z-STAR ◆ DIAMOND looks likely to be a very popular model with Srixon's PGA Tour staff, and should definitely enter your considerations if you are a better player with good speed who is looking for the best possible performance from Srixon.



Available: March 11

Price: £39.99 (per dozen)