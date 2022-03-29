The Wilson Staff Model ball has been named as the ‘Official Ball’ of the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge Tour event supported by the R&A and taking place at Newmachar Golf Club in Aberdeenshire between 26-29th May.

Up-and-coming players will be able to hit the acclaimed Wilson 4-piece Urethane golf ball on the range and around the short game area in practice for the event staged as part of the competitive second-tier of men's professional golf in Europe.

“It’s fantastic news to have the Staff Model ball named as an official ball for a Challenge Tour event, but to have it at the tournament in Scotland, where Wilson has its European Distribution Centre, is even better and I’m looking forward to hearing the comments from the players after they’ve hit the ball on the range,” said Doug Wright, Global Commercial Director of Wilson Golf.

He added: “More of our Tour players are choosing to put the Staff Model ball in play and that’s a testament to the quality of the product, which we know rivals some of the other premium brands on the market for exceptional performance.”



The Wilson Staff Model ball will also continue its sponsorship of Scotland’s Tartan Pro Tour - the developmental tour for aspiring men and women golf professionals - for the forthcoming season, commencing on 11th & 12th April with the Blairgowrie Perthshire Masters at the Blairgowrie Lansdowne Golf Club.





Wilson brand ambassador Paul Lawrie, the last Scotsman to win The Open Championship who plays the Staff Model ball on the Legends Tours across Europe and the USA, founded the Tartan Pro Tour and wants to use his stature in the game to help produce the next generation of golf talent.



“It was great to have a brand as well-known as Wilson and its Staff Model ball on board to support the Tour and its young players last year. The brand is synonymous with winning Major championships, and I have a long association with them, so I can’t thank Wilson enough for sponsoring the Tour again in what I hope will be another successful year,” said Lawrie.