WITB: TaylorMade woods help Scheffler to his first Green Jacket

TaylorMade woods and irons helped world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler to a dominant performance off-the-tee, and his first major victory, over the weekend.

The newest owner of a Green Jacket trounced the field over Augusta National, and an unbelievable long game showing helped Scheffler to gain three-shots over the field from tee-to-green.

The Texan recently signed a deal with TaylorMade, and he games their new Stealth Plus model at the top end of his bag. Scheffler has had the driver in play since the end of the 2021 season, and actually made a slight adjustment to it coming into the week at Augusta National. With some of the holes of the Masters venue in mind, Scheffler tweaked the settings in the hosel to promote more of a right-to-left ball flight. The adjustments clearly worked, with Scheffler gaining 3.64 strokes on the field from tee-to-green.

The 25-year-old's fairway wood is another TaylorMade Stealth Plus. This is the most recent addition to his bag, and he has the head set at 16.5 degrees. Scheffler used to game a strong lofted fairway wood, but he had to get something with more loft in play with this model initially flying too far for his liking.

As well as that, he plays a set of TaylorMade P7TW irons. As the name suggests, the irons are inspired by Tiger Woods, and Scheffler put them in the bag with the aim of gaining more versatility for his approach shots into the greens. He’s had them in the bag for all four of his PGA Tour wins, as well as the Ryder Cup, where he beat Jon Rahm in the Sunday singles.

Scheffler’s victory makes it four wins in his last six starts, and through that time he’s been pretty consistent with the gear in his bag. It’s clearly working too, so don’t expect him to change it up any time soon.

Scottie Scheffler - What's in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (8˚, Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X)

Fairway wood: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (16.5˚, Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X)

Utility irons: Srixon Z U85 (3, Nippon Pro Modus3 Hybrid Tour X), Srixon ZX7 (4)

Irons: TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50˚, 56˚, 60˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400)

Putter: Scotty Cameron Special Select Timeless Tourtype GSS Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1