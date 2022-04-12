search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearWITB: TaylorMade woods help Scheffler to his first Green Jacket

Gear

WITB: TaylorMade woods help Scheffler to his first Green Jacket

By Lewis Fraser12 April, 2022
The Masters Scottie Scheffler What's in the bag Gear Augusta National
Scottie Scheffler Witb

TaylorMade woods and irons helped world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler to a dominant performance off-the-tee, and his first major victory, over the weekend.

The newest owner of a Green Jacket trounced the field over Augusta National, and an unbelievable long game showing helped Scheffler to gain three-shots over the field from tee-to-green.

The Texan recently signed a deal with TaylorMade, and he games their new Stealth Plus model at the top end of his bag. Scheffler has had the driver in play since the end of the 2021 season, and actually made a slight adjustment to it coming into the week at Augusta National. With some of the holes of the Masters venue in mind, Scheffler tweaked the settings in the hosel to promote more of a right-to-left ball flight. The adjustments clearly worked, with Scheffler gaining 3.64 strokes on the field from tee-to-green.

• Scottie Scheffler wins first major

• Robert MacIntyre reflects on best Masters round

The 25-year-old's fairway wood is another TaylorMade Stealth Plus. This is the most recent addition to his bag, and he has the head set at 16.5 degrees. Scheffler used to game a strong lofted fairway wood, but he had to get something with more loft in play with this model initially flying too far for his liking.

As well as that, he plays a set of TaylorMade P7TW irons. As the name suggests, the irons are inspired by Tiger Woods, and Scheffler put them in the bag with the aim of gaining more versatility for his approach shots into the greens. He’s had them in the bag for all four of his PGA Tour wins, as well as the Ryder Cup, where he beat Jon Rahm in the Sunday singles.

• REVIEW - “Power shines through with Stealth”

Scheffler’s victory makes it four wins in his last six starts, and through that time he’s been pretty consistent with the gear in his bag. It’s clearly working too, so don’t expect him to change it up any time soon.

Scottie Scheffler - What's in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (8˚, Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X)

Fairway wood: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (16.5˚, Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X)

Utility irons: Srixon Z U85 (3, Nippon Pro Modus3 Hybrid Tour X), Srixon ZX7 (4)

Irons: TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50˚, 56˚, 60˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400)

Putter: Scotty Cameron Special Select Timeless Tourtype GSS Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - The Masters

Related Articles - Scottie Scheffler

Related Articles - What's in the bag

Related Articles - Gear

Related Articles - Augusta National

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Carnoustie launches new junior programme
Cam Smith “one good swing away” at Masters
Strong local challenge assembled for Helen Holm Scottish Women’s Open Championship
Confirmed: Tiger Woods to play JP McManus Pro-Am
Bryson DeChambeau to have surgery on injury

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Stop hooking the ball with a weaker grip
Watch
play button
Don’t let the hands flip over at impact
Watch
play button
Keep rotating through the ball
Watch
play button
How to hit the golf ball higher
Watch
See all videos right arrow