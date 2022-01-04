search
14 times Phil Mickelson was the king of Twitter in 2021

14 times Phil Mickelson was the king of Twitter in 2021

By Michael McEwan29 December, 2021
The PIP points have been counted and verified and, as it turns out, Phil Mickelson is the 2021 champion. 

The 51-year-old, who made history in May when he became the oldest man ever to win a major, has pocketed a cool $8million for his efforts this year in recognition of the "value he has added to the overall [PGA Tour] product".

That, in large part, has come from his Twitter activity. 

Mickelson only joined the platform in 2018 but has already amassed close to one million followers thanks to his quick wit, fearlessness when it comes to voicing a strong opinion, and his willingness to reply to followers and engage in conversation.

In other words, he uses Twitter the way you're meant to. 

Here are some of his top tweets from the past 12 months...

The time he went all ‘Risky Business’

Okay, so it’s an ad for his clothing partner Mizzen & Main… but it’s still quite funny. 

The time he said what we were all thinking about Tiger

A classy post in the wake of Woods’ horror car crash.

The time he made this baseball observation

Didn’t Jordan Spieth and Michael Greller do something similar at the 2017 Travelers Championship?

The time he tweeted these motivational words

Less than two weeks later, he made golf history…

The time he went cruising with 'Mr Wanamaker'

“Just your friendly reminder that I won the PGA.” Class.

The time he said this about his wife Amy

Give that man an extra 100 ‘Husband’ points

The time he reignited one of golf’s most contentious debates

Although Martin Slumbers, the chief exec of the R&A, says he’s wrong

The time he made this ice-cream / rules metaphor

It makes sense, if you really think about it…

The time he quoted Forrest Gump

Because Phil’s Twitter account is like a box of chocolates…

The time he called out Tiger

If trash-talking was a major, Phil would be on at least 20 wins by now.

The time he had his heart broken by Tom Brady

Fun fact: Phil throws a tight spiral, too.

The time he won Koepka’s caption comp

Well played.

The time he gave this advice to an amateur

If that doesn’t get you fired up, nothing will.

The time he dealt with this back-handed compliment

“I hated you when I was growing up…”

