14 times Phil Mickelson was the king of Twitter in 2021

The PIP points have been counted and verified and, as it turns out, Phil Mickelson is the 2021 champion.

The 51-year-old, who made history in May when he became the oldest man ever to win a major, has pocketed a cool $8million for his efforts this year in recognition of the "value he has added to the overall [PGA Tour] product".

That, in large part, has come from his Twitter activity.

Mickelson only joined the platform in 2018 but has already amassed close to one million followers thanks to his quick wit, fearlessness when it comes to voicing a strong opinion, and his willingness to reply to followers and engage in conversation.

In other words, he uses Twitter the way you're meant to.

Here are some of his top tweets from the past 12 months...

--

The time he went all ‘Risky Business’

Okay, so it’s an ad for his clothing partner Mizzen & Main… but it’s still quite funny.

Let’s all be the best version of ourselves in 2021. Dance 🕺 like no one is watching 😳 @MizzenAndMainpic.twitter.com/WVOmLLJzKW — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) January 25, 2021

The time he said what we were all thinking about Tiger

A classy post in the wake of Woods’ horror car crash.



We are all pulling for you, Tiger. We are so sorry that you and your family are going through this tough time. Everyone hopes and prays for your full and speedy recovery. — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) February 23, 2021

The time he made this baseball observation

Didn’t Jordan Spieth and Michael Greller do something similar at the 2017 Travelers Championship?



I’m not saying these leaps aren’t real, or that they’re doctored, I’m just saying I think this is a bit excessive 😂 pic.twitter.com/jKm8WZfcgu — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) April 26, 2021

The time he tweeted these motivational words

Less than two weeks later, he made golf history…

I’ve failed many times in my life and career and because of this I’ve learned a lot. Instead of feeling defeated countless times, I’ve used it as fuel to drive me to work harder. So today, join me in accepting our failures. Let’s use them to motivate us to work even harder. — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) May 11, 2021

The time he went cruising with 'Mr Wanamaker'

“Just your friendly reminder that I won the PGA.” Class.

In case you forgot 😏 pic.twitter.com/oaeAtFOr5f — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) June 5, 2021

The time he said this about his wife Amy

Give that man an extra 100 ‘Husband’ points

It’s Amy’s birthday today and I am so lucky to have spent the last 29 years together. Her smile, laughter, kindness, love, thoughtfulness, and support have been the greatest gift of my life.

She is so FINE, she makes turning 49, simply DIVINE 😂😂 — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) May 31, 2021

The time he reignited one of golf’s most contentious debates

Although Martin Slumbers, the chief exec of the R&A, says he’s wrong…



Every year I come over here, there’s a debate on if it’s the Open or British Open. The Earl of Airlie referred to it as the British Open when awarding Bobby Jones the Claret Jug in 1930 at Hoylake. Both are acceptable 😎 — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) July 13, 2021

The time he made this ice-cream / rules metaphor

It makes sense, if you really think about it…

The USGA is trying to ban the sale of ice cream in NYC?

Hear me out - Restricting the driver length (again) is misreading the data (again). pic.twitter.com/mbfTOsSVx8 — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) September 2, 2021

The time he quoted Forrest Gump

Because Phil’s Twitter account is like a box of chocolates…

“Stupid is as stupid does.”Mrs Gump



Really though, are the amateurs trying their best to govern the professional game the stupid ones? Or the professionals for letting them? https://t.co/3zt4LyH3UW — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) October 12, 2021

The time he called out Tiger

If trash-talking was a major, Phil would be on at least 20 wins by now.



As I’m hanging in Montana, it’s great to see Tiger swinging a golf club again. I know he can’t stand me holding a single record so I’m guessing HE wants to be the oldest to ever win a major. I’ll just say this. BRING IT! — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) November 21, 2021

The time he had his heart broken by Tom Brady

Fun fact: Phil throws a tight spiral, too.



Found out on the Manningcast that TB’s a “babe” guy. The reason this is so disappointing is he called me babe when we were partners in The Match and I thought I was the only one. Now to find out he calls everyone babe really crushes my heart 😢 — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) November 23, 2021

The time he won Koepka’s caption comp

Well played.

Who’s the handsome guy in the back? Didn’t he win the PGA?

— Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) September 23, 2021

The time he gave this advice to an amateur

If that doesn’t get you fired up, nothing will.

Enjoy the process because when you make it the feeling of accomplishment will be that much greater. The WAY to the Tour is doing exactly what you are doing. Keep at it and good luck! — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) July 24, 2021

The time he dealt with this back-handed compliment

“I hated you when I was growing up…”

I understand. I’m best taken in small doses. — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) May 24, 2021