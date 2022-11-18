2026 Solheim Cup venue announced

Bernardus, a Kyle Phillips design golf course in the Netherlands, will host the 2026 Solheim Cup.

The venue, situated in the south of the Netherlands, was announced on Tuesday afternoon as the venue for the biennial match.

The bid was supported by the Royal Dutch Golf Federation, the LET and IMG, with the hope that the 2026 event will continue to accelerate the growth of the golf in the Netherlands.

This will be the first edition run in partnership with IMG who were appointed by the LET as the delivery partner of the European Solheim Cup for an initial commitment from 2026 through to the end of 2038.



Speaking at the announcement, two-time Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew was full of praise for the golf course and facilities.

"It's an amazing venue," she said.

"It reminds me of a links course, but in a way, is similar to a heathland course like Sunningdale. When the heather is blooming, like it will be for the event, it will be stunning.

"With risk-reward holes, and a par-3 surrounded by water, the course will give an exciting finish."

The Scot continued, saying that Gemma Dryburgh's recent win on the LPGA Tour will give her a fighting chance of making the 2023 Solheim Cup team, which will be held in Finca Cortesin, Spain.

"Her game is in a good place. She's playing well and looks very confident.

"She'll be looking forward to building on her form into the start of next year. She needs to let her golf clubs do the talking, and that will help her move up the world rankings.

"I think she has as good a chance as anyone. If she keeps playing well, it would be great to see her on the team."

Robert van der Wallen, the owner of Bernardus and Chairman of PSV Eindhoven, commented: “We are very excited to be hosting the Solheim Cup in 2026 and to partner with the Royal Dutch Golf Federation, IMG, the LET and LPGA. The opportunity to host such a globally significant sports event is a huge honour for our whole team.

"Experience is what we are all about at Bernardus and our preparations are already underway to ensure we play our part in providing the stage to host a best-in-class Solheim Cup experience in September 2026.”

Caroline Huyskes, president of the NGF and president-elect of the EGA, commented: “I am proud that the Solheim Cup is coming to the Netherlands. This event contributes to the NGF strategy aimed at attracting women and rejuvenating the sport in our country.

"The fact that we have been able to bring one of the largest women’s sports tournaments in the world to the Netherlands is a re­flection of our ambition and drive.”

Bernardus opened in 2018 and the already acclaimed championship course, designed by renowned American golf course architect Kyle Phillips, has hosted the Dutch Open on the DP World Tour on two occasions (2021, 2022) and will host it again in 2023.