7 golfers to look out for in 2023

Another year of professional golf is underway, which means there's another group of talented players ready to take the tours by storm.

It can be difficult to know who's going to excel on the big stage. This time last year, Tom Kim was a relatively unknown quantity. Now, he's a superstar.

Here, we take a look at seven players who might well hit the big-time in 2023.

Tom McKibbin

The 20-year-old from Holywood, County Down, is already making big strides in the game. McKibbin graduated from the Challenge Tour last year and has made the cut in his first four events on the main tour. He is also mentored by fellow Holywood Golf Club member Rory McIlroy, a pretty useful set of ears to have.

Chris Gotterup

A big hitting American, Gotterup has seriously impressed in his time as a pro. Last year on the Korn Ferry Tour he averaged over 325 yards from the tee box, length which helped him made the cut in the US Open. He also has plenty experience on the PGA Tour, with a finish of fourth at the John Deere Classic under his belt. Don’t be surprised to see him do big things in 2023.

Alexandra Försterling

The German made it comfortably through Q School and already has experience on the LET. The 23-year-old turned pro last month and secured his status on the LET, a circuit which she already has a top ten on. Look out for her this season.

Nathan Kimsey

Kimsey topped the Challenge Tour standings last year, thanks largely to a win in the final event of the season in Mallorca. It’s the Englishman’s second crack at the DP World Tour, he held a card back in 2017 as well. Last year he won twice, and he’ll be hoping to keep that form up in 2023.

MJ Daffue

You’ll remember Daffue, pronounced 'Duffy' from his time leading the US Open at Brookline. Although that was short lived, the South African showed that he can compete with the best, and he’ll be doing that this year on the PGA Tour.

Harry Hall

The Englishman graduated from the Korn Ferry Tour last year, a circuit where he picked up two wins. The 6ft 4in 25-year-old also has the experience of a top-ten on the PGA Tour to draw on. You'll also notice the 25-year-old likes to sport some pretty eye-catching headwear.

Rose Zhang

The Standford student has enjoyed a superb amateur career, winning the Mark H McCormack medal, which is awarded to the world’s top amateur, three times. She’s also made impressive strides in professional events, an eleventh-place finish at the Chevron Championship her best finish in a major. Whether she turns professional this year or not, she is absolutely one to look out for in 2023 and beyond.