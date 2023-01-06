search
Golf News

Henrik Stenson to make DP World Tour return

By Jamie Hall05 January, 2023
Henrik Stenson LIV Golf Ryder Cup DP World Tour Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
Henrik Stenson Liv Golf Ryder Cup

Sacked Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson is set to play on the DP World Tour for the first time since defecting to LIV Golf.

According to the Telegraph’s James Corrigan, the Swede will be in the field for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

It will be Stenson’s first appearance on the tour since he joined LIV last summer.

• Scottie Scheffler trolls Bubba Watson

• Committee poisons historic club's greens

He was removed as Ryder Cup skipper in July just three months after he was appointed following his switch to the Saudi-backed rebel tour.

The 46-year-old's defection came despite him revealing he had signed a contract promising he would not join the upstart league for the duration of his captaincy.

Stenson’s decision to play in Abu Dhabi will pit him against Luke Donald, the man who replaced him as Ryder Cup captain ahead of this year’s match in Rome.

After being appointed, Donald insisted he would not “do a Henrik” by joining LIV.

• Random golfer gets Masters invite

• 5 things you missed over the holidays

Stenson has previously said he wants to be “treated fairly” amid uncertainty ahead of next month’s court hearing which will decide whether the DP World Tour has the power to ban the rebels from its events.

If the court rules in the players’ favour, it would keep the door open for them to compete on the circuit and be eligible for the Ryder Cup.

Several other LIV players – Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Patrick Reed among them – will be in the field at Yas Links.

