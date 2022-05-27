9 things Justin Thomas gets for winning the US PGA

It was a stunning display from Justin Thomas to win the US PGA at Southern Hills, and he’ll enjoy plenty of perks.

Thomas won his second PGA title, and so is no stranger to all the trappings which come with winning it.

There are no less than nine prizes on offer for Thomas. Here’s what he’s taking home this week...

The Wanamaker Trophy

The best-known of all the PGA prizes, the winner of the year’s second major takes home the hefty Wanamaker Trophy. Although he doesn’t get to hold onto it permanently, he does get a smaller replica to keep.

Lifetime exemption

No matter what happens over the course of the rest of his career, Thomas will be able to return to the PGA year after year. Given his relative youth, he’ll get full use out of it.

A massive payday

Becoming a major winner means a hefty cheque dropping into your bank account.Thomas is waking up to that feeling after banking $2.7 million for his week’s work.

World ranking points

Thomas was the world No.9 coming into the week – but that will all change. He’s picked up 100 points for his victory at Southern Hills, which will see him rise a fair way up the standings.

Majors exemption

Qualified for the majors for the next five years. Sounds nice, doesn’t it? Thomas will play the next five Opens, US Opens and Masters, guaranteeing him a minimum of 20 major starts in the next half-decade.

A big feed

It might not have the standing of the Masters champions dinner, but the PGA has its own get-together on the eve of the tournament. It also differs in that it allows spouses and family members, unlike Augusta.

FedEx Cup points

Regular tour events earn the winner 500 FedEx Cup points - but the majors get you an extra 100. Come the end of the year, they could prove invaluable, with more millions to be won.

Tour memberships

A five-year PGA Tour card and seven-year DP World Tour card are among the loot on offer at the PGA. That means Thomas will not have to worry about Q school any time soon.

More exemptions

By winning the US PGA, Thomas has qualified for most tournaments on the top circuits. That includes the Players Championship and the Tournament of Champions.