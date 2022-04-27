search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf News“A rich person’s sport”: Professor slammed for golf dig

Golf News

“A rich person’s sport”: Professor slammed for golf dig

By Jamie Hall27 April, 2022
Trending Social media Twitter Scott Hend Gary Williams Golf News
Golf Rich Tweet

It’s a jibe we will all have heard from non-golfers at some point in our golfing lives. 

The misconception that golf is only for the wealthy and is an elitist sport is one which continues to be propagated despite mountains of evidence to the contrary.

Now a professor has been slammed for taking a swipe at the sport on social media. 

• Jon Rahm wants "legacy" for Phil Mickelson

• Collin Morikawa puts majors over money

Dr Liz Allen, a demographer and lecturer at the Australian National University, earlier this week wrote on Twitter: “Golf. A rich person’s sport.” 

The tweet was quickly picked up by golfers, many of whom reacted furiously to the professor's words.

Others sought to correct the record by highlighting their own experiences.

• Tour legend reveals what annoys him on course

• Trump course to stage LIV finale

Media personality Gary Williams and current tour pro Scott Hend were among those to wade in.

Have a look at some of the responses below...

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Trending

Related Articles - Social media

Related Articles - Twitter

Related Articles - Scott Hend

Related Articles - Golf News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Bryson DeChambeau shares gory image of injured hand
Edinburgh golf courses attacked by “idiotic” thugs
Bryson DeChambeau provides injury update
Brooks Koepka called “scumbag piece of sh*t” by internet personality
WATCH: Kiradech Aphibarnrat has hole in one at Mexico Open

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Let your arms and shoulders work together
Watch
play button
Keep your feet planted during the backswing
Watch
play button
Lowering your ball flight
Callaway
play button
Open up your left foot to get through the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow