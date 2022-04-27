“A rich person’s sport”: Professor slammed for golf dig

It’s a jibe we will all have heard from non-golfers at some point in our golfing lives.

The misconception that golf is only for the wealthy and is an elitist sport is one which continues to be propagated despite mountains of evidence to the contrary.

Now a professor has been slammed for taking a swipe at the sport on social media.

Dr Liz Allen, a demographer and lecturer at the Australian National University, earlier this week wrote on Twitter: “Golf. A rich person’s sport.”

Golf. A rich person’s sport. — Dr Liz Allen (@DrDemography) April 25, 2022

The tweet was quickly picked up by golfers, many of whom reacted furiously to the professor's words.

Others sought to correct the record by highlighting their own experiences.

Media personality Gary Williams and current tour pro Scott Hend were among those to wade in.

Have a look at some of the responses below...

Correct, it is a sport for the rich. It’s also a sport for those of humble means and everyone in between. It’s also a sport that teaches integrity and self reliance. It’s also a sport that facilitates cross-generational conversations between its participants who age from 6 to 96. — Goggles required (@DSgalippa) April 25, 2022

As a 12 year old boy myself and others would be dropped off at the local 9 hole golf course. The summers where I live are brutal and we were the only people crazy enough to play during the daylight hours. I paid $3 a round and cut the edges of the practice holes for golf balls. — Christopher Andrew (@C_Robb413) April 25, 2022

Did you get your doctorate in broad sweeping generalizations? It’s a sport with many entry points and has been a vessel for many with little means to access to education, trades, and career opportunities. — Gary Williams (@Garywilliams1Up) April 25, 2022

A fairly ignorant statement to say the least......🤔🤷🏻‍♂️🤮 — Scott Hend (@hendygolf) April 25, 2022

There was a dr who ignored hard evidence and preferred to peddle ill informed stereotypes …. I was born in the Glasgow Docklands. Have loved golf all my life. I am rich …. On the joy of playing this great game — Stephen Smith (@Stephenpsych) April 25, 2022

What a ridiculous comment, my local 9 hole course is £8 for 2 hours entertainment show me another hobby that is as cost effective & beneficial to both health & mental well being! You've had a nightmare here 'Doc' 🙃 — Pablo (@watahitson) April 26, 2022