Trump course to stage $50million LIV Golf finale

Trump National Doral Miami has been confirmed as the host venue for the LIV Golf Invitational Series season finale.



The iconic Blue Monster course will stage the seeded, four-day, four-round, matchplay knock-out event featuring 12 teams, each of whom will compete for a share of the eye-popping $50million prize fund.



The first-place team will walk away with $16million, followed by $10million for second, and $8million for third.

Each player on the team will receive a 25% cut of earnings.



The Team Championship, taking place opposite the WGC-HSBC Golf Champions from October 27-30, will be the eighth and final event on the debut LIV Golf Invitational Series schedule.



“There could not be a more perfect location to host our biggest event of the year at a course with such a long history with professional golfers, and we are excited to add another piece of history to this famed destination,” said Greg Norman, CEO & Commissioner of LIV Golf.



“I am very much looking forward to October to watch these teams go head-to-head to compete for the largest prize purse in tournament history. As we continue to select locations for our events in world-class cities, we knew Miami had to be included in the rota. The Blue Monster is a fan favourite and a perfect place to end our inaugural season.”

Remastered by Gil Hanse in 2014, the Blue Monster is one of the most celebrated courses in America, having hosted professional elite events for 55 years.



Its fearsome 18th hole is traditionally ranked as one of the most difficult by touring professionals.



"Trump National Doral is one of the finest golf resorts anywhere in the world and we are honored to host the LIV Golf Invitational Team Championship in October," said Eric Trump, the Executive Vice President of the Trump Organisation.



"The iconic Blue Monster is a beloved championship venue that has hosted many of the greatest players in all of golf and we are looking forward to making this event a phenomenal success."

News of the venue for the season finale comes amid intensifying rumours over which players may be taking part in the new, Saudi-funded, start-up circuit.

The latest names to be linked with the tour, which stages its first event at the Centurion Club in Hertfordshire in June, include Ryder Cup legend Sergio Garcia and former Open champion Louis Oosthuizen.

