search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsR&A set to reject Greg Norman's Open exemption bid

Golf News

R&A set to reject Greg Norman's Open exemption bid

By Michael McEwan25 April, 2022
Greg Norman The Open Major Championships R&A The 150th Open Tour News
Greg Norman

Greg Norman's audacious bid to play in this summer's 150th Open Championship appears to have hit an almighty snag.

Norman, a two-time winner of the Claret Jug, intimated over the weekend that he intended to join the special anniversary celebrations at St Andrews in July. 

The 67-year-old Australian hasn't played in the game's oldest major since 2009. However, speaking to News Corp, the man behind the game's controversial new Saudi-funded start-up tour - the LIV Golf Invitational Series - expressed an interest in pegging it up this summer.

"I think I can still get in,” said Norman, whose past champion exemption expired seven years ago when he aged out. “It’s the 150th. I’m a past Open champion. I love St Andrews.

• Pelley issues LIV Golf warning to Euro Tour stars

• Tour star complains about course setup

“If there’s a moment in time that I would consider going back and teeing off one last time, maybe this is it."

A spokesperson for Norman reportedly told the Golf Channel that the former world No.1 would not be attempting to qualify for the championship but would, instead, be submitting a request for a special exemption. 

There is a precedent for such things. 

Tom Watson, for example, was granted an exemption to play at St Andrews in 2015 at the age of 65. 

However, it appears as though Norman's ask will receive short shrift from organisers, the R&A.

• Bob MacIntyre makes spectacular hole-in-one

• DP World Tour Q-school is BACK!

Without referring to the Aussie by name, a spokesperson for the organisation said: "The entry terms and conditions for The Open stipulate that a champion must be aged 60 or under or have won the championship in the previous ten years to be exempt from qualifying. 

"That remains the case for The 150th Open, and we have no plans for any additional exemptions."

Norman has played in 27 editions of The Open, winning twice - first in 1986 and again in 1993. In 2008, he came close to rewriting the game's history books when, at the age of 53, he held a two-shot lead after three rounds at Royal Birkdale, ultimately finishing in a tie for third.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Greg Norman

Related Articles - The Open

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - R&A

Related Articles - The 150th Open

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Bryson DeChambeau shares gory image of injured hand
Edinburgh golf courses attacked by “idiotic” thugs
Bryson DeChambeau provides injury update
Brooks Koepka called “scumbag piece of sh*t” by internet personality
WATCH: Kiradech Aphibarnrat has hole in one at Mexico Open

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Take the club away on the correct path
Watch
play button
How a stronger golf grip can help you
Callaway
play button
The correct shoulder angle at address
Watch
play button
How to stop hooking the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow