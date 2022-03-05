Another Scottish golf club "cuts ties" with Prince Andrew

One of Scotland’s most prestigious golf clubs has reportedly revoked Prince Andrew’s honorary membership.

According to the Sunday Post, Royal Dornoch has cut ties with the Queen’s third born – the ninth in line to the throne – following his out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre, the American-Australian who had made sexual assault claims against him in the US.

Prince Andrew denied any suggestions of wrongdoing but, facing a civil trial in the US, reached a settlement with Miss Giuffre earlier this month.

Prior to that, on January 28, it was announced that he had given up his honorary membership of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.

Now, it appears he has lost the same privilege at Royal Dornoch.

Whilst the club has not commented publicly on the matter, it is being reported that it confirmed news that the Duke of York is “no longer” an honorary member in an update to its 2,000-plus membership.

It is understood that Andrew was one of only four living honorary members of the Sutherland club.

Royal Dornoch is home to one of the most highly-acclaimed golf courses in Scotland. The club, which was founded in 1877, received its royal designation in 1906 from King Edward VII.

