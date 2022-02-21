DP World Tour announces expanded circuit for disabled golfers

The DP World Tour has announced an expansion of its offering for disabled golfers with the launch of the new Golf for the Disabled (G4D) Tour.

The newly-named circuit will include a minimum of seven events over the course of the 2022 season, up from five in 2021.

It will also encompass financial, commercial and media support for the European Disabled Golf Association (EDGA).

New events will be held at the British Masters, Irish Open, BMW PGA Championship, European Open and Andalucia Masters.

“We are committed to ensuring inclusivity in the game of golf - one of the key pillars of our business - and this is another chapter in the evolution of our fantastic relationship with EDGA,” said European Tour Group chief executive Keith Pelley.

“As has been proven in the two years since we began this partnership, Golfers with Disabilities are deserving of the same exposure and adulation as our DP World Tour players – they are incredibly talented golfers and great ambassadors for our sport. When you watch these golfers play, you immediately talk about their ability rather than their disability.

“That is the reason why we are pushing for golf to be included in the Paralympics, and our enhanced support of the G4D Tour is undoubtedly another important step on that journey.”

The EDGA will also become a semi-professional organisation rather than a volunteer-led one thanks to the DP World Tour, which has committed to providing funding through the Golf for Good initiative.

Players’ accommodation and travel costs will also be covered as part of the newly-announced expansion.

“For 50 years the European Tour group has been at the forefront of golf performance, and today’s announcement is a game changer that will inspire individuals with disability across the globe to try golf for the first time or continue their participation in the game,” said EDGA president Tony Bennett.

“We are delighted to further strengthen our partnership with The European Tour group.

“Golfers with a disability at all levels will benefit from this support. Together we will accelerate the development of systems, programmes and tools that build capacity in the golf industry, expand delivery of coaching education and outreach sessions in traditional and non-traditional golf venues, and open golf to individuals with a disability.”